Hurley’s Excellent Electric Bike Is One of Amazon Prime Day’s Best Early Access Deals

I’ve never ridden behind the wheel of a car. I grew up in New York, and therefore never felt the need to. With the subway handy and taxis in abundance, getting from one destination to the next has always been easier using these two channels. Lately, however, I’ve been championing a new mode of transport: the electric bicycle.

It was in early 2021 when I, after being stationed at home for longer than expected, felt an itch to ride. A few of my friends felt the same way, too, so we planned a day trip. There was a problem: The last time I owned a bicycle, Blockbuster still existed. It’d been a while since I took to two wheels and peddled with abandon. Luckily, the excursion was a few weeks away; I had some time to scour the internet, ask for recommendations and attain the best model. I landed on a single-speed ebike from Hurley, a brand I knew primarily for its board shorts, surfboards and other stuff for the cowabunga life. I soon discovered that it designs an excellent electric two-wheelers for the city, too.

This was my primary concern: I needed a style built for urban settings. In name alone, the Hurley Carve Electric Urban bicycle caught my attention. The bike’s sleek silhouette, with its stealth battery integrated into the frame, also fit the bill. It doesn’t look at all like a traditional, bulky ebike. Factor in the bright headlamp for night riding, the single-speed drivetrain for ease and the sturdy steel frame that absorbs the impact of potholes, and I had no reason not to have added it to my cart.

Once the bike arrived, I had to assemble a few components, which took about an hour, before I took it for a spin. The ride was smooth; everything was easy to handle and maneuver. It had been a while since I sat on a bike, but this style from Hurley definitely relieved any wobbliness I was feeling. I was more than prepared for my day trip. Indeed, peddling down a near-desolate West Side Highway with my pals is a moment I won’t forget. Better still was twisting the throttle to motorcycle mode and gliding down the road. It was as close to driving a car in the city as I’ll ever get.

If you are hesitant about crowding into a subway or feel the same itch to ride down the street, the Hurley Carve Electric Urban Bicycle is worth considering. The weather is primed for a number of day trips, and you don't want to be without it. Believe me.

