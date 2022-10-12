Philips Premium Air Fryer Is Now 29% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I made the mistake of wearing one of my favorite sweaters while frying chicken. It was a rich brown cotton topper with the words “Muscle Shoals” emblazoned on the front (music fans will understand the significance). Now, there are clearly pronounced grease stains on the hem and shoulder; it’s ruined, joining a pile of tops that I’ve worn while cooking. This is the moment when I decided to finally invest in an air fryer.

Air fryers have been around for more than a decade, becoming an essential kitchen appliance. The compact machine uses a powerful fan to cook whatever is inside it efficiently from all angles. It’s basically a convection oven with a name that most will understand. It doesn’t require oils or any other kind of grease, and you don’t have to stand beside it to make sure that nothing burns. They are game-changing, and I regret not getting one sooner.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98: $249.99

The one I use is the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, which has made cooking a breeze. There are smaller models, of course, but seeing how I have enough counter space and how I love to throw dinner parties, this was the best option for me. I can plop a whole chicken inside the 17-inch by 16-inch machine, turn on the timer, go about my day and then return to find a juicy, perfectly roasted meal waiting. It can also grill, reheat, bake, toast and even dehydrate food. It’s an appliance that does it all. What’s more, I have left my kitchen (and clothes) stain-free ever since.

I bought the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at full price, and it was worth every penny. But thanks to Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale, you can get this excellent item at 20 percent off its retail value. Basically, today’s the day to hop on the bandwagon and score yourself a kitchen mainstay.

