Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Is Now Under $1000 Thanks to Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Long before The Matrix, Terminator and Blade Runner, I was introduced to robots via Rosie from The Jetsons. She was the high-strung, Brooklyn-accented maid for the titular family, there to cook, keep house and make the occasional wisecrack. The Space Age show from the ’60s showcased a lot of technology that have since come into existence: flat screen TVs, smart watches and drones are a few highlights. But the one that I care for the most is a machine that’ll clean my house. I need a Rosie—minus the neurosis. Luckily, while mining through all the SKUs on Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale, I found something close: the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot vacuum cleaner.

I’m ashamed to admit that it’s been a hot-minute since I vacuumed my floors. Time is rarely on my side, and when I have a moment to actually unwind, cleaning my house is the last thing I want to do. This is why the Jet Bot AI+ Robot is so appealing to me. It basically functions on its own. Through LiDar sensors, a 3D camera and advanced recognition technology, the cordless product maneuvers across a given space, avoiding objects in front of it while collecting dirt effectively. The comprehensive five-level HEPA filtration system and its ability to adjust to myriad surfaces practically insures that my floors will be spick and span.

Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon: $999

What’s more, I am able to operate the vacuum remotely or just monitor where it’s going through a live video stream that syncs to my smartphone. I probably won’t, but I’m glad there’s an option. All I basically have to do is turn on the device and let it run loose. And if all this isn’t enough, the brush is made of anti-static fibers and self-cleaning extractors, and the dustbin is fully washable. Honestly, I can’t think of a handier device than this. The only thing that would make it better is if it were able to talk, preferably with a Brooklyn accent.

Such technological advancements are worth a pretty penny, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member, today’s the day to get this Space-Age vacuum. Why? The behemoth retailer’s Early Access Sale is happening, which means I could save $300. And with the surplus cash, I’m able to get another item foretold by The Jetson: a smart watch.

Buy n: $999