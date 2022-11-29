The 20 Best Anniversary Gifts for Your Husband, From 30-Year-Old Whisky to Portable Projectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.
In the realm of high-pressure gifting occasions, an anniversary ranks dauntingly on top of the list. After all, how do you take something like a marriage and transmute it to one simple present? What object can possibly say, “My life with you is complete”? Certainly not a new tie or shaving kit. No, an anniversary gift that comes across as heartfelt requires more nuance than the standard rotation of giftables, communicating a certain sense of intimacy and thoughtfulness that went into selecting it.
While only you can know what your husband will truly appreciate for your anniversary, there remains a pretty diverse variety of picks that can telegraph your shared life. Did he recently score a new job? Congratulate him with a premium suit. Perhaps he’s interested in taking up his next hobby? Consider a smart guitar or a pair of high-end birding binoculars. Or you can rely on the tried-and-true gifts that always spark twinkles in men’s eyes, such as a luxury watch, a golf bag or an excellent bottle of 30-year-old Japanese whisky. Ahead, 20 standout items that will spark inspiration. Just don’t forget that no anniversary gift is complete without a handwritten note.
Best Gift for Workaholics
Variable Balans Ergonomic Kneeling Chair
If you’ve noticed your spouse finishing the workday with a consistent crick in his neck or sore back, gift him this ergonomic kneeling chair to improve his posture. The design was originally conceived in 1979 and continues to be a favorite for those clocking in long hours at the desk.
Best Gift for Travelers
Rimowa Cabin S Suitcase
Does your partner’s job demand a crammed travel schedule? Upgrade his gear with a carry-on from this iconic luggage label. It’s crafted in titanium—a Rimowa staple—and thoroughly elevates the flying experience.
Best Gift for Budding Musicians
Poputar T2 Smart Guitar
Has he been eager to learn your favorite song for as long as you’ve known him? Great. Buy him this smart guitar that lights up finger placement while strumming, so he can add “serenading” to his list of skill sets.
Best Gift for Whisky Lovers
Fuji 30-Year-Old Whisky
An exciting new release from this award-winning Japanese whisky brand will be a welcomed addition to the bar cart if your husband is a hard-core fan of the spirit. Only 100 bottles are available in the states this year, and they can be purchased in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida. But if you missed out, Fuji’s stalwart bottle is just as worthy an anniversary gift.
Buy Now on Fuji: $3,000 (Limited Edition)
Best Gift for History Buffs
Anniversary Book by The New York Times
Through the lens of The New York Times, this personalized coffee table book shows the front page of the newspaper on the day of your anniversary. Your husband will also be able to flip back in time to see important events that coincide with your special day.
Best Gift for Remembering Milestones
TAG Heuer Carrera Watch
Investing in a luxury watch is serious business. So, if your partner could use a handsome timepiece, be sure to do your research and determine what style and brand he’s most interested in. If he’s game, Swiss-made TAG Heuer is always a favorite, especially when it comes to the label’s celebrated Carrera model.
Best Gift for Cozying Up
Todd Snyder Roll-Neck Sweater
For spouses who tend to wear the same pieces into the ground, a quality-crafted sweater will feel particularly thoughtful. This one is knitted from custom-dyed, extra-fine merino wool—something he’ll have in his wardrobe for years to come.
Best Gift for Wine Collectors
Robert Mondavi x MCMLXVI Goblet Collection
Does he live and breathe fine wine? Skip the predictable bottle this time around and go for something unexpected—like these collector-worthy goblets. The trio is a collaboration between Robert Mondavi and French luxury porcelain house Bernardaud. They’re inspired by the earliest man-made drinking vessels. Plus, they help regulate the temperature of your favorite red or white.
Buy Now on Robert Mondavi: $410
Best Gift for Nostalgic Types
Samsung The Freestyle HDR Smart Portable Projector
Whether it’s screening his favorite movie or clicking through photos from your wedding day, a projector is the perfect way to indulge his passion for film, television and photography—all in one place.
Best Gift for Active Bodies
Rei Lumbar Ottoman Foot Massager
Is a calf massager a sexy gift? Maybe not. But we can guarantee he’ll use it all the time, which counts for something. This model, in particular, features foot rolling, vibration, Shiatsu massage, gua sha, reflexology, compression and more, making coming home every day all the more relaxing.
Best Gift for Tool Collectors
Nagao Higonokami Blue Paper Steel Folding Knife
For husbands who have a tool for everything, give him this handmade tumbled iron pocket knife from Japan. It features a three-inch blade and iron handle with a Japanese kanji stamp.
Best Gift for Cabin Owners
Rejuvenation Steele Canvas Baskets and Bins Log Carrier
Did you and your spouse take the plunge and finally buy a cabin? Celebrate your new weekend getaway with a unique gift he’ll appreciate: This canvas and leather log carrier from a 100-year-old New England label.
Best Gift for Climbing the Corporate Ladder
Bonobos Premium 120s Italian Wool Suit
Is he starting a new job soon or recently joined a new company? Celebrate his successes by gifting him a brand new suit made from premium Italian wool.
Best Gift for Happy Campers
Kelly Tru.Comfort Doublewide 20 Sleeping Bag
The great outdoors are better enjoyed together, especially when that involves sleeping in this plush two-person insulated sleeping bag. The hood can accommodate two standard home pillows, and there’s also a zip-off top layer for warmer nights under the stars.
Best Gift for Bird Watchers
Swarovski NL Pure Binoculars
It’s only a matter of time before we’re all birdwatching, so why not let him do it with a pair of super luxe binoculars? This one offers 10 times the magnification and has proprietary technology that delivers optimal color.
Best Gift for Pasta Lovers
Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine
If you both came back from your most recent trip to Italy declaring you should make your own pasta, keep that promise with a gorgeous pasta maker. This pick, made entirely of nickel-plated and chrome-plated steel, is a favorite among foodies.
Best Gift for Lighting Up
Houseplant Car Lighter
Whether he needs a chic way to light up . . . whatever needs lighting up or simply appreciates stylish desk decor, this old-school lighter will be a welcome addition in his life. To use it, simply press the base, wait a few seconds and a flame will gently pop up from the center.
Best Gift for Golfers
Malbon x Potr Carry Golf Bag
Nothing says “I love you” quite like encouraging his golf habit. This sleek bag from cult-favorite Malbon is made from a strong, lightweight nylon-twill fabric and features a back pocket that can hold the removed hood, shoes, rainwear, towels and more.
Best Gift for a Weekend Away
Airbnb Gift Card
Surprise him with a long weekend getaway of his choosing with an Airbnb gift card and a curated wishlist of some of your favorite rentals within driving distance. We’re particularly into this cabin in upstate New York, if you need to get the creative juices flowing.
Best Gift for Vinyl Devotees
Wrensilva The Standard System
If your days typically end with a vinyl and nightcap, consider this musical centerpiece. The built-in system includes a premium turntable, six listening modes, Sonos functionality, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm mobile jack and two RCA inputs, in case he wants to play a throwback cassette.