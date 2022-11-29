The 20 Best Anniversary Gifts for Your Husband, From 30-Year-Old Whisky to Portable Projectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

In the realm of high-pressure gifting occasions, an anniversary ranks dauntingly on top of the list. After all, how do you take something like a marriage and transmute it to one simple present? What object can possibly say, “My life with you is complete”? Certainly not a new tie or shaving kit. No, an anniversary gift that comes across as heartfelt requires more nuance than the standard rotation of giftables, communicating a certain sense of intimacy and thoughtfulness that went into selecting it.

While only you can know what your husband will truly appreciate for your anniversary, there remains a pretty diverse variety of picks that can telegraph your shared life. Did he recently score a new job? Congratulate him with a premium suit. Perhaps he’s interested in taking up his next hobby? Consider a smart guitar or a pair of high-end birding binoculars. Or you can rely on the tried-and-true gifts that always spark twinkles in men’s eyes, such as a luxury watch, a golf bag or an excellent bottle of 30-year-old Japanese whisky. Ahead, 20 standout items that will spark inspiration. Just don’t forget that no anniversary gift is complete without a handwritten note.

Best Gift for Workaholics

If you’ve noticed your spouse finishing the workday with a consistent crick in his neck or sore back, gift him this ergonomic kneeling chair to improve his posture. The design was originally conceived in 1979 and continues to be a favorite for those clocking in long hours at the desk.

Buy Now on Brookstone: $449

Best Gift for Travelers

Does your partner’s job demand a crammed travel schedule? Upgrade his gear with a carry-on from this iconic luggage label. It’s crafted in titanium—a Rimowa staple—and thoroughly elevates the flying experience.

Buy Now on Rimowa: $1,325

Best Gift for Budding Musicians

Has he been eager to learn your favorite song for as long as you’ve known him? Great. Buy him this smart guitar that lights up finger placement while strumming, so he can add “serenading” to his list of skill sets.

Buy Now on Walmart: $300

Best Gift for Whisky Lovers

An exciting new release from this award-winning Japanese whisky brand will be a welcomed addition to the bar cart if your husband is a hard-core fan of the spirit. Only 100 bottles are available in the states this year, and they can be purchased in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida. But if you missed out, Fuji’s stalwart bottle is just as worthy an anniversary gift.

Buy Now on Fuji: $3,000 (Limited Edition)

Buy Now on Wine: $110

Best Gift for History Buffs

Through the lens of The New York Times, this personalized coffee table book shows the front page of the newspaper on the day of your anniversary. Your husband will also be able to flip back in time to see important events that coincide with your special day.

Buy Now on NYTimes: $145

Best Gift for Remembering Milestones

Investing in a luxury watch is serious business. So, if your partner could use a handsome timepiece, be sure to do your research and determine what style and brand he’s most interested in. If he’s game, Swiss-made TAG Heuer is always a favorite, especially when it comes to the label’s celebrated Carrera model.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $5,750

Best Gift for Cozying Up

For spouses who tend to wear the same pieces into the ground, a quality-crafted sweater will feel particularly thoughtful. This one is knitted from custom-dyed, extra-fine merino wool—something he’ll have in his wardrobe for years to come.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $330

Best Gift for Wine Collectors

Does he live and breathe fine wine? Skip the predictable bottle this time around and go for something unexpected—like these collector-worthy goblets. The trio is a collaboration between Robert Mondavi and French luxury porcelain house Bernardaud. They’re inspired by the earliest man-made drinking vessels. Plus, they help regulate the temperature of your favorite red or white.

Buy Now on Robert Mondavi: $410

Best Gift for Nostalgic Types

Whether it’s screening his favorite movie or clicking through photos from your wedding day, a projector is the perfect way to indulge his passion for film, television and photography—all in one place.

Buy Now on Samsung: $900

Best Gift for Active Bodies

Is a calf massager a sexy gift? Maybe not. But we can guarantee he’ll use it all the time, which counts for something. This model, in particular, features foot rolling, vibration, Shiatsu massage, gua sha, reflexology, compression and more, making coming home every day all the more relaxing.

Buy Now on Brookstone: $600

Best Gift for Tool Collectors

For husbands who have a tool for everything, give him this handmade tumbled iron pocket knife from Japan. It features a three-inch blade and iron handle with a Japanese kanji stamp.

Buy Now on Amazon: $27

Best Gift for Cabin Owners

Did you and your spouse take the plunge and finally buy a cabin? Celebrate your new weekend getaway with a unique gift he’ll appreciate: This canvas and leather log carrier from a 100-year-old New England label.

Buy Now on Rejuvenation: $169

Best Gift for Climbing the Corporate Ladder

Is he starting a new job soon or recently joined a new company? Celebrate his successes by gifting him a brand new suit made from premium Italian wool.

Buy Now on Bonobos: $900

Best Gift for Happy Campers

The great outdoors are better enjoyed together, especially when that involves sleeping in this plush two-person insulated sleeping bag. The hood can accommodate two standard home pillows, and there’s also a zip-off top layer for warmer nights under the stars.

Buy Now on Backcountry: $210

Best Gift for Bird Watchers

It’s only a matter of time before we’re all birdwatching, so why not let him do it with a pair of super luxe binoculars? This one offers 10 times the magnification and has proprietary technology that delivers optimal color.

Buy Now on Scheels: $3,099

Best Gift for Pasta Lovers

If you both came back from your most recent trip to Italy declaring you should make your own pasta, keep that promise with a gorgeous pasta maker. This pick, made entirely of nickel-plated and chrome-plated steel, is a favorite among foodies.

Buy Now on Sur la Table: $110

Best Gift for Lighting Up

Whether he needs a chic way to light up . . . whatever needs lighting up or simply appreciates stylish desk decor, this old-school lighter will be a welcome addition in his life. To use it, simply press the base, wait a few seconds and a flame will gently pop up from the center.

Buy Now on Houseplant: $280

Best Gift for Golfers

Nothing says “I love you” quite like encouraging his golf habit. This sleek bag from cult-favorite Malbon is made from a strong, lightweight nylon-twill fabric and features a back pocket that can hold the removed hood, shoes, rainwear, towels and more.

Buy Now on Malbon: $1,200

Best Gift for a Weekend Away

Surprise him with a long weekend getaway of his choosing with an Airbnb gift card and a curated wishlist of some of your favorite rentals within driving distance. We’re particularly into this cabin in upstate New York, if you need to get the creative juices flowing.

Buy Now on Airbnb: From $100

Best Gift for Vinyl Devotees

If your days typically end with a vinyl and nightcap, consider this musical centerpiece. The built-in system includes a premium turntable, six listening modes, Sonos functionality, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm mobile jack and two RCA inputs, in case he wants to play a throwback cassette.

Buy Now on Wrensilva: $8,999