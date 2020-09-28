The Best 3-D Printers Under $1,000

3-D printing has come a long way in recent years. What was once considered an exclusive (and expensive) piece of technology is becoming a commonplace fixture within households, businesses and classrooms. With a good 3-D printer, you can produce just about anything, from toys and prototypes to protective equipment and safety gear.

But for 3-D printing newbies, the search for a machine can be overwhelming. Printers come in all shapes and sizes and can easily set you back a few hundred dollars or several thousand. On top of that, you’ll need to decide which type of material you want to print with, including resins, plastic, wax and metals to name but a few. It’s all about selecting a machine that can do everything you want and need yet also meets your budget.

To help you out, we’ve curated four of the best 3-D printers available on Amazon that all sit below the $1,000 mark. Happy printing.

1. QIDI TECH 3-D Printer Who doesn’t love a good twofer? QIDI TECH’s multipurpose 3-D printer can carry out both ventilative printing and enclosed constant temperature printing, depending on what you require. It’s also compatible with a wide range of materials, from carbon fiber to nylon, which means you can create all manner of cool items. The machine is fitted with a double z-axis driver that ensures extremely precise printing. Furthermore, cutting-edge software promises to improve print quality by 30 percent and print speed by 20 percent, so you’ll not only be printing better but faster, too. QIDI TECH 3-D Printer: $799.00

2. FlashForge 3-D Printer FlashForge has been at the forefront of innovation in the 3-D-printing space. This particular printer is crafted by expert technicians using the very best materials. The sturdy metal frame and thick aviation-grade aluminum plate ensure reliable and precise printing so the machine won’t wobble during use. Fitted with a dual extruder, the printer allows you to run double color or double filament printing. In English? You can seamlessly switch between materials/colors on the fly. Best of all, you won’t run into any headaches connecting the printer to software because it’s open-source and connects with all the different programs on the market. FlashForge 3-D Printer: $699.00

3. ELEGOO Mars 3-D Printer If you’re looking to print highly detailed models, the ELEGOO Mars 3-D printer can deliver. Somewhat of an outlier on this list, it’s the only resin-based machine and offers something a little different thanks to its special UV photocuring technology. It has a slightly smaller build volume, so it’s not great for larger projects, but can achieve a print resolution that the other printers can’t. The printer is fully integrated with the industry-leading CHITUBOX software which means you can set up your printing projects up to 10 times faster than other software. ELEGOO Mars 3-D Printer: $190.00