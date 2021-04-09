The Best 55-Inch 4K TVs for Gaming, Streaming and Binge-Watching

So, you’ve decided it’s time to invest in an in an ultra-high-resolution 4K TV. Now comes the hard part: picking the right size. The last thing you want is a set that dominates whatever room it’s in, but you also don’t want one that’s too small. If you’re looking for one that splits the difference, why not a 55-inch model?

Although everyone’s preferences will vary, 55 inches just might be the ideal size for a crystal-clear 4K TV. It’s much larger than your laptop screen but isn’t so large that it takes up an entire wall. It’s sized so that you can feel fully immersed in whatever you’re watching, but forget it’s there after the credits roll. Just because you’ve chosen a size doesn’t mean you’re done, though. When picking out a 4K TV, you’ll also want to consider factors like bezel size, the quality of its integrated speakers and what kind of smart capabilities the set has.

If you’re struggling to decide what TV size is right for you, 55 inches just might do the trick. Here are some of the best 55-inch 4K currently available on Amazon.

1. TCL 55-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD TV TCL’s 55-inch 4K TV is the complete package. It produces a beautiful, crystal-clear image with rich blacks and accurate colors. You can say this about most 4K TVs, but the set’s Dolby Vision HDR tech puts this one a notch above the competition, as does its ultra-thin bezel. It also includes multiple viewing modes and comes with Roku built in, giving you access to thousands of streaming channels. TCL 55-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD TV: $419.99

2. LG 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR AI Smart TV Pick any 4K TV and its image quality is bound to be impressive. LG’s model is much better than “impressive,” though. That’s because it features the company’s 4K processor and ThinQ AI tech, which produces a rich and pristine image that looks just like real life. The TV is also equipped with the brand’s Ultra Surround audio technology, which ensures what you’re watching looks and sounds the best it can. LG 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR AI Smart TV: $549.99

3. Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV Unsure if a 4K TV is right for you? This accessible option from Toshiba is the perfect way to find out. It’s not the most technologically advanced model on this list, but it produces a sharp and rich image and good sound quality. It also has Amazon’s Fire TV with Alexa voice remote built in so you can stream movies and TV shows via your favorite streaming service. Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV: $379.99