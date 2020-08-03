The Best Adjustable Dumbbells for an All-in-One Workout at Home

Dumbbells, while a great way to exercise, can be a real hassle to use at home. If you want to change your routine up with higher (or lower) weights, then you’ll have to buy separate dumbbells, which can take up space. Luckily, there’s a solution: Rather than buy a bunch of different dumbbells, you can just get one with an adjustable weight setting.

The benefits of a dumbbell workout are many, so it’s worthwhile to have a good adjustable one on hand at home. They’re integral to strength training and are more versatile than bulkier barbells. Plus, while barbells are often a gym-only instrument, dumbbells can easily be used at home. You can use them for more than one kind of lift or exercise, and they’re much safer.

Of course, the biggest determining factor when it comes to purchasing an adjustable dumbbell is its weight selection. Some will want a dumbbell with a higher weight ceiling, while others may want one with lower options. Whatever the case may be, here are four of the top options on Amazon.

1. Merax Deluxe Adjustable Dial Dumbbell If you’ve been training for a while and you want a pair of dumbbells that will match your own ambition, then Merax’s pair is the way to go. It can be adjusted from 11 lbs to 71.5 lbs in 5.5 lb increments, making it the pair with the highest weight option on this list. It’s an easy enough thing to do, too: Simply put the dumbbell on its pedestal, turn the dial at the end, and withdraw the weight of your choice. Keep in mind that while it has a wide variety of weights, those who want to start at a smaller number will be out of luck here. BUY NOW: $145.99

2. Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell As customizable as all the dumbbells may be on this list, there’s no way around the fact that they aren’t barbells. Nice C’s pair of dumbbells is though, as it comes with a bar that allows you to connect the two, transforming it a barbell that you can lift. The set also comes with eight weight plates that can be added on or subtracted from your workout, depending on the kind of day you’re having. And, of course, the handles are made of slip-resistant Neoprene, so you won’t have to worry about any at-home injuries. BUY NOW: $279.99

3. Powerblock Adjustable Dumbbells Not every dumbbell has to look the same. Powerblock’s are pretty aesthetically different from the rest of the pack, as they’re more square-shaped than circular. They work just as well as any other set of adjustable dumbbells, though, able to switch between weights of three pounds and 24 pounds in three pound increments. The different options are color coded for you too, so you’ll always know exactly what kind of workout you’re getting. BUY NOW: $285.98