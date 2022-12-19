The 15 Best AirTag Wallets to Keep All Your Essentials in Check

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The AirTag is an invention that very well could have been made personally for me. Why? I have a special skill for misplacing things. Umbrellas and scarves in Ubers, keys (usually in my apartment), passports (one escaped en-route from Bali to Brooklyn; another broke free on a New York subway and, miraculously, made it back), luggage (though, I can’t claim credit for this one): The options are vast and the opportunities seemingly endless. When Apple’s AirTags were released, it was as though the tech gods, at last, had developed something perfectly suited for my needs. I put one on my luggage when I travel and another in my carry-on bag.

Of course, with the AirTag comes the need for an apparatus to secure it. And there’s nothing more pragmatic and comprehensive than an AirTag wallet, keeping all my valuables secure without the need to jam the device in a credit card slot. In all honesty, I was in the market for one not too long ago, which is why I researched the many AirTag wallets available and evaluated the key components: silhouette, security features, materials and style.

Below, the best AirTag wallets available, selected for each of your needs and tastes. And if you’re anything like me, be sure not to travel without one.

Best Overall AirTag Wallet

The Ridge Titanium has fast become a classic AirTag wallets, known for its sleek design, ultra-slim size and strong functionality. It’s the perfect balance of form and function.

Material: Titanium

Capacity: 12 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Small, compact and stylish

Cons: Not for the traditionalist

Buy Now on The Ridge: $99

Best AirTag Wallet for Minimalists

The Walldo wallet is the slimmest of the slim, and one of the best-looking AirTag wallets on offer. It’s less than half an inch—minimal and to the point.

Material: Leather

Capacity: Six card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Elegant look, perfect for those using less than a handful of cards

Cons: Minimal cart slots

Buy Now on Amazon: $90

Best AirTag Wallet for Travelers

An AirTag passport holder is a must-have for frequent international travelers who want the extra security of knowing where their passport is at all times. This one comes with a laminated vaccine card protector and four card slots.

Material: Vegan leather

Capacity: Four card slots

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: One of the only passport holder options, laminated vaccine card holder

Cons: Limited card slots, no cash slot

Buy Now on Amazon: $33

Best Bifold AirTag Wallet

For the man who has no interest in departing from his traditional bifold, we recommended Doeboe’s AirTag wallet, which can hold eight cards and cash.

Material: Leather

Capacity: Eight card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Slim bifold in traditional leather, transparent ID holder

Cons: Too classic for some

Buy Now on Amazon: $27

Best AirTag Wallet for Security

Made of polycarbonate with serious RFID-blocking, this slate gray style is a smart offering for anyone looking for security in their AirTag wallet. Its sci-fi look may also appeal to some.

Material: Polycarbonate

Capacity: 12 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Ultra practical with room for lots of cards, an elastic band for cash, the best security features

Cons: Its futuristic look may not be for everyone

Buy Now on Amazon: $28

Best AirTag Wallet for a Cause

With its beautiful color palette and square shape and exposed seams, this handcrafted AirTag wallet is a real beauty. Plus, a 100 proceeds are to causes that support Ukraine.

Material: Vegetable-tanned genuine leather

Capacity: Seven card slots

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: Handcrafted in Italy, AirTag is subtly concealed, 100 percent of proceeds go to Ukrainian causes

Cons: No RFID-blocking

Buy Now on Geometric Goods: $114

Best Personalized AirTag Wallet

This is the perfect pick if you are looking for all the benefits of a traditional bifold wallet in genuine leather. But what really caught our attention is that it can be personalized with your name or initials.

Material: Leather

Capacity: Nine card slots

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: Handmade, metal clip for cash and engraving options

Cons: No RFID-blocking, bulky silhouette

Buy Now on Etsy: $44

Best Heavy-Duty AirTag Wallet

This AirTag wallet is built to last—truly. The minimalist, scratch-resistant case is made from ultra-durable carbon fiber and steel. Customize your own by choosing between a cash strap, money clip or both.

Material: Carbon fiber

Capacity: 12 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Super secure, long lasting and versatile

Cons: The design can appear too industrial for some

Buy Now on The Ridge: $120

Best Zipper AirTag Wallet

WXM

With room for up to 15 cards and a money clip for cash, WXM’s AirTag wallet is in a league of its own—storage-wise. This military-grade offering can easily become an everyday essential.

Material: Military-grade carbon fiber and aluminum alloy

Capacity: 15 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Ultra sturdy, ultra secure and features a money clip

Cons: Overly stylized, could be more compact

Buy Now on Amazon: $30

Best AirTag Wallet for Outdoorsmen

This style is an AirTag wallet and Swiss army knife all in one—complete with two screwdrivers, a bottle opener, wire cutter, ruler and a wrench, in addition to four card slots.

Material: Vegan leather

Capacity: Four cards slots

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: Mini tool kit, durability, versatility

Cons: Only four card slots, no RFID-blocking

Buy Now on Amazon: $20

Best Money Clip AirTag Wallet

This Space Age metal AirTag wallet comes equipped with a money clip and room for 12 cards. It’s sleek, available in a range of subtle shades and, put simply, it’s not bad to look at.

Material: Aluminum

Capacity: 12 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Sleek, elegant, room for everything you need.

Cons: Non-traditional design

Buy Now on Amazon: $26

Best Slide AirTag Wallet

For those looking for a slide wallet, this one from Ekster may be the most refined option available. With a cash strap and room for 12 cards, along with being made of eco-friendly leather, it is the perfect blend of practical and sustainable.

Material: Environmentally certified leather

Capacity: 12 card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Quick card access, elegant, cash strap

Cons: Could get tight with all 12 cards

Buy Now on Ekster: $69

Best Customizable AirTag Wallet

With three spaces where you can add engravings in a variety of fonts, along with the three classic leather shades on offer, this wallet is a perfect holiday gift for a family member or yourself.

Material: Leather

Capacity: Six card slots

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: Classic leather shades, customizable features

Cons: No credit card scanning security, minimal card spaces

Buy Now on Etsy: $30

Best AirTag Wallet Accessory

Leave it Hermès to deliver the most beautifully crafted, artful edition on this list. Though it’s technically a charm and not a wallet, you’re can attach it to a good-size accessory and have it dangle, well, charmingly.

Material: Barénia or Swift leather

Capacity: N/A

RFID-Blocking: No

Pros: Hand-stitched leather, beautiful silhouette

Cons: It’s technically not a wallet

Buy Now on Apple: $299

Best Front-Pocket AirTag Wallet

This style is made of high-quality vegan leather and comes in a variety of colors. It also has a slim and stylish silhouette, and can fit up to six cards and cash. And if all this isn’t enough, just check out the price.

Material: Vegan leather

Capacity: Six card slots

RFID-Blocking: Yes

Pros: Stylish silhouette

Cons: Minimal card slots

Buy Now of Amazon: $13

What is an AirTag wallet?

Let’s start with the AirTag, a compact Bluetooth tracker roughly the size of a quarter that can be attached to keys, accessories and just about anything you value and might misplace around the house or elsewhere. When you need to find it, open the Find My app on your iPhone and zoom in on your valuables. The AirTag uses a chip to zero in on the device’s location accurately—more so than other Bluetooth services in the market. Basically, an AirTag wallet mimics a traditional wallet but with a key exception: It has a built-in insert or pocket for your AirTag tracker.

What to consider when purchasing an AirTag wallet?

Silhouette: What wallet style are you interested in? From classic billfolds to minimalist front-pocket options, the shape really depends on your personal preference.

Material: Are you interested in genuine leather or a vegan alternative? Is polycarbonate more your speed? Again, this all up to your predilections. Just make sure it is durable enough to withstand daily use.

Capacity: How many cards do you plan to hold in your wallet? Will this be used everyday or just when you travel? Note: Standard AirTag Wallets range from six card slots to 15.

Security: Does the wallet come with RFID blocking? These wallets block any scans that can access your cards’ electromagnetic signal to access their information.