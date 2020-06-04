The Best Apple Corers to Make Slicing the Delicious Fruit a Snap

Whether you prefer Fujis, Galas or Granny Smiths, few can deny that apples are a truly delicious fruit. But while they may taste great, they can be a real pain to slice. That’s largely due to their dense, seed-packed core.

This is especially true if you’re just using a knife to slice your apple. Fortunately, there’s a handy kitchen implement that makes removing with the core a breeze: the apple corer. Center the tool over the top of the fruit, push it in, pull it out and the core and seeds follow. It’s that easy. Some apple corers even come with blades to cut the fruit into uniform slices, which will save you even more time.

So, if you’re someone who intends to eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away, then it’s time to invest in a dedicated apple corer of your own. Here are four of the very best.

1. Savorliving Apple Slicer Savorliving’s tool is perfect for apple lovers who are looking to save some time. Not only will the utensil core your apple, it’ll also divide it into 12 evenly cut slices at the same time. Simply place it on top of your apple, press down on the comfortable handles and your apple will be fully sliced and de-cored. Made of durable stainless steel, it’s easy to clean and can even be tossed in a dishwasher. Plus, it works for pears and potatoes, too. BUY NOW: $16.99

2. OXO Good Grips Apple Corer OXO Good Grips has built its reputation on modern, well-designed kitchenware, and its apple corer is no different. Simply stick it into your apple, pull it out and you’re done. And, unlike other corers out there, it’s easy to remove the fruit core from the tool’s head. While some may wish the tool could also slice the apple, it actually gives you more freedom with how you want to cut the fruit, either in slices or rings. Its trademark grip is comfortable to handle and includes a loop for easy storage. BUY NOW: $9.99

3. Zulay Apple Corer As easy as most apple corers are to use, cleaning them can be a real nuisance. That doesn’t apply to Zulay’s tool, though. The head of the brand’s corer features a two-blade construction that allows you to easily release the core once it’s been removed. Other useful features include stainless-steel blades that resist rusting, serrated ends to easily cut into your fruit and a comfortable ergonomic handle. It can also work with other foods, like pears, potatoes and bell peppers. BUY NOW: $9.99