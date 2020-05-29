The Best Automatic Drip Coffee Makers for Easy, Delicious Coffee at Home

Today, there is a myriad of trendy ways you can get your caffeine fix at home. You could invest in an extravagant cold brew machine that looks just like your high-school chemistry set, use a futuristic Aeropress, a classic French press, a Moka pot or even a percolator. But if you’re looking for a reliable kitchen companion that can deliver a flavorful brew in high quantities, it’s hard to do better than an automatic drip coffee maker.

This electric-powered workhorse does all the work for you and is basically a modern-day riff on the old-school machine that appears in diners. You simply add coffee grounds or beans (some high-tech models will also grind the beans for you) and water, then let the machine work its magic. The end result? A perfect pot of java that will stay warm thanks to either a built-in hotplate or thermal carafe.

Selecting the perfect machine can be a little difficult, but, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here, four of the best automatic drip coffee makers on Amazon that are more than worthy of your bench space.

1. Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker Designed for coffee connoisseurs with exacting standards, Wolf Gourmet’s coffee maker features a built-in scale that weighs the coffee grounds as you add them to the brew basket. Then, the LCD display will let you know exactly how much coffee to add for your preferred strength. This ensures you get the perfect coffee-to-water ratio and a well-rounded brew every time. The machine also features programmable settings that allow you to further customize the boldness of your coffee. Once you’ve settled on your ideal brew, the machine can churn out 10 cups (80 ounces) of the good stuff in under seven minutes. The coffee is held in a double-wall stainless steel thermal carafe, so it stays hot and fresh long after it’s made. Pros: The level of precision this machine affords means you can craft your dream cup. Cons: If you’re in a rush, it’s not the quickest machine on this list. BUY NOW: $499.95

2. Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker The Moccamaster KBG coffee maker brings the heat, quite literally. The Dutch-made machine has been a favorite of coffee lovers the world over for decades, in no small part thanks to its copper heating element, which heats water lightning-fast and keeps it at the optimal range for making coffee (between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the brewing process. Once the coffee is finished, this model’s hot plate features two settings—either 175 or 185 degrees Farenheight—to keep your coffee warm for up to 100 minutes. At that point, it automatically shuts off so your joe doesn’t burn. On top of that, the machine has a decidedly retro design which is sure to bring a little joy into the kitchen. Pros: The design comes in 28 different colors, so you can pick one that best suits your kitchen. Cons: Its 40-ounce capacity means you can only get 5 cups out of each brew. BUY NOW: $309.00

3. BUNN Velocity Coffee Brewer You may have guessed by its name, Bunn’s Velocity brewer is all about speed. It can churn out up to 10 8-ounce cups of coffee in just three minutes, perfect if you’re entertaining or you’re just a bigtime caffeine fan. That’s largely due to the hot water tank which is fitted with an 800-watt heater to keep your H2O at the optimal brewing temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit at all times. Simply add your ground coffee and you’ll have a quality java in no time. And if you can’t drink it all, the stainless steel carafe is vacuum-insulated and will keep the coffee warm for up to two hours. Pros: It makes a helluva lot of coffee very quickly. Cons: It does not include a warmer plate, so your coffee will only stay warm for a couple of hours. BUY NOW: $149.99