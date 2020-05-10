The Best Balloon Whisks for Making Everything From Meringues to Salad Dressing

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a rerun of a Julia Child cooking show, you’ll know she was a fanatic about having a variety of whisks. And who can blame her? From whipping cream and eggs to emulsifying oil and vinegar for salad dressings, they are seriously useful. But they’re not all alike in shape and proportion. For certain jobs, a balloon whisk is the best choice.
Typified by a bulbous wire head––as its name implies––balloon whisks are especially adept at moving through large volumes of liquid, think making mountains of whipped cream for a cake. Their deliberate shape incorporates the maximum amount of air with a minimum amount of effort. They are even capable of tackling denser substances like rich chocolate cake batter for a mouth-watering dessert.
But no two examples are exactly alike. Handle silhouettes, overall length and even the space between each wire can make a difference. To cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up our four favorite models available on Amazon.
1. Kuhn Rikon Milk Street Comfort Balloon Whisk
Christopher Kimball founded both America’s Test Kitchen and his current project Milk Street, and has decades of experience testing countless cooking utensils. All of that collective knowledge went into Kimball’s classic balloon whisk design for Kuhn Rikon. Made from stainless steel, it has thin, flexible wires that effortlessly whip through large volumes of food without risk of damaging cookware, plus they’re heat-safe all the way to 425˚F. It also has a rounded handle comfortable enough to hold if you’re making whipped cream the old fashioned way.
Pros: This model won’t scratch non-stick cookware.
Cons: It doesn’t have a hook for hanging storage.
2. Norpro Krona Stainless Steel Whisk
Simple is often best and that’s why this Norpro whisk is such a solid choice. Every tool in the brand’s Krona line is made from commercial-grade stainless steel for heat and corrosion resistance meaning this model can do everything from whip egg yolks to swirl melting chocolate. Its slightly smaller proportions make it nimble enough to reach in the far corners of every dish and an incorporated loop at the top makes for convenient hanging storage.
Pros: Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Cons: Its mid-sized scale might not be the right choice for every task.
3. Rösle Balloon Egg Whisk
Made from 18/10 stainless steel with a plentiful 14 wires, Rösle’s whisk creates airy textures and maximum volume in a cinch. Its design was carefully considered to achieve unmatched balance in the hand to avoid fatigue and generally make any appropriate cooking tasks more enjoyable. After you’re done using it to assemble a souffle, simply toss it in the dishwasher and hang it by the sleek loop once dry.
Pros: It has a balanced weight that makes repetitive cooking tasks markedly easier.
Cons: At 10.6 inches, it’s not the longest whisk and may not comfortable for every cook.
4. Best Manufacturers Balloon Whip
If you want efficient, Best Manufacturers’ balloon whisk is for you. The largest of any whisk on our list, it tackles any job at lightning speed, like beating egg whites to incorporate into a cake. Making a silky bechamel? Use this whisk to combine flour and butter for a roux before adding milk and then beating them all into a sauce worthy of your best baked pasta recipe. A smooth birch wood handle is comfortable to hold and adds a unique look, unlike the other examples we’ve listed here.
Pros: At 14 inches, this is the longest whisk on our list making it ideal for big jobs.
Cons: Its size might make storage more difficult.