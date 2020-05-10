The Best Balloon Whisks for Making Everything From Meringues to Salad Dressing

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a rerun of a Julia Child cooking show, you’ll know she was a fanatic about having a variety of whisks. And who can blame her? From whipping cream and eggs to emulsifying oil and vinegar for salad dressings, they are seriously useful. But they’re not all alike in shape and proportion. For certain jobs, a balloon whisk is the best choice.

Typified by a bulbous wire head––as its name implies––balloon whisks are especially adept at moving through large volumes of liquid, think making mountains of whipped cream for a cake. Their deliberate shape incorporates the maximum amount of air with a minimum amount of effort. They are even capable of tackling denser substances like rich chocolate cake batter for a mouth-watering dessert.

But no two examples are exactly alike. Handle silhouettes, overall length and even the space between each wire can make a difference. To cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up our four favorite models available on Amazon.

1. Kuhn Rikon Milk Street Comfort Balloon Whisk Christopher Kimball founded both America’s Test Kitchen and his current project Milk Street, and has decades of experience testing countless cooking utensils. All of that collective knowledge went into Kimball’s classic balloon whisk design for Kuhn Rikon. Made from stainless steel, it has thin, flexible wires that effortlessly whip through large volumes of food without risk of damaging cookware, plus they’re heat-safe all the way to 425˚F. It also has a rounded handle comfortable enough to hold if you’re making whipped cream the old fashioned way. Pros: This model won’t scratch non-stick cookware. Cons: It doesn’t have a hook for hanging storage. BUY NOW: $21.95

2. Norpro Krona Stainless Steel Whisk Simple is often best and that’s why this Norpro whisk is such a solid choice. Every tool in the brand’s Krona line is made from commercial-grade stainless steel for heat and corrosion resistance meaning this model can do everything from whip egg yolks to swirl melting chocolate. Its slightly smaller proportions make it nimble enough to reach in the far corners of every dish and an incorporated loop at the top makes for convenient hanging storage. Pros: Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Cons: Its mid-sized scale might not be the right choice for every task. BUY NOW: $15.25

3. Rösle Balloon Egg Whisk Made from 18/10 stainless steel with a plentiful 14 wires, Rösle’s whisk creates airy textures and maximum volume in a cinch. Its design was carefully considered to achieve unmatched balance in the hand to avoid fatigue and generally make any appropriate cooking tasks more enjoyable. After you’re done using it to assemble a souffle, simply toss it in the dishwasher and hang it by the sleek loop once dry. Pros: It has a balanced weight that makes repetitive cooking tasks markedly easier. Cons: At 10.6 inches, it’s not the longest whisk and may not comfortable for every cook. BUY NOW: $16.99