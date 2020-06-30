The Best Bamboo Bowls for Soups, Salads and More

Whether it’s glass, stone or ceramic, there’s a plethora of options out there when it comes to bowls. All come with their fair share of advantages and disadvantages. Some prefer the delicate look and feel of glass, while other’s want the heavy-duty durability of stoneware. But for those who want something else entirely, there’s the bamboo bowl.

These wooden containers are typically made of 100 percent bamboo, as the name would suggest. They make for great decorative fruit bowls, but they can just as easily be used to hold food that’s actually being served. Salads are a popular choice, as the oaky bamboo finish pairs nicely with these natural ingredients. You’ll want a larger bowl for eating greens, though. Smaller ones can just as easily be used to serve soups.

Of course, while these bowls give off an effortlessly cool, retro vibe, they come at a cost. It’s important to consider where the bamboo is coming from when purchasing, as deforestation is putting many species at risk. The more sustainably sourced, the better. Here are four bamboo bowls on Amazon for any occasion.

1. Jansudy Comport Fruit Basket Bamboo bowls can make for great gifts. And if you’re looking to get one for someone in your life, then Jansudy’s is a solid pick. It’s not the largest bowl ever but it’s not the smallest either, making it a middle of the road pick that can just as easily be used for decoration as it can be for serving food. The wood tones also lend a vintage look to the piece, and the different hues give it a bit more dimension. BUY NOW: $193.27

2. Mr. Wood Two Toned Bamboo Bowl If you’re short a salad bowl for the table, then look no further than this one from Mr. Wood. With an 11 inch diameter, it’s one of the most spacious bamboo bowls on this list, so it can hold plenty of greens for you to serve at dinner. Another plus of Mr. Wood’s model is the alternating hues, which range from a caramel color to a light beige. In other words, it’s both visually appealing and completely functional. BUY NOW: $399.00

3. YLSP Fruit Plate Let’s face it, you can use bamboo bowl functionally, they make for even better decoration. YLSP’s is an excellent example of that, as it’s an exquisite bamboo container that’s more for décor than tabletop serving. Made of environmentally friendly and nontoxic materials, it’s a tiny bowl that’s only about 10 inches across. That might be a con for some, but its quaint size is perfect for displaying fruits and vegetables. BUY NOW: $204.10