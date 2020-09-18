The Best Barbecue Claws for Shredding Pork, Chicken and More

Everyone loves a good pulled pork sandwich, but, let’s face it, shredding and preparing large quantities of meat can be a real pain. Thankfully, there’s a grill tool that can make this much easier: the barbecue claw.

First of all, a pair of barbecue claws—or meat claws, as they’re sometimes called—will make you look and feel a bit like Wolverine from the X-Men. That’s not the only reason to invest in a pair. The sharp edges can easily carve through turkey, chicken, pork and more. It’s not a tool reserved only for meat, either—you can just as easily slip on a pair of meat claws and tear through a watermelon or two for your big Fourth of July celebration. Above all, though, you should invest in a pair of meat claws that’s super durable and heat resistant, so they won’t melt or get damaged if you use them near a grill.

There are all manner of different meat claw options to choose from, so the decision really all comes down to one of personal preference. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. 1Easylife Metal Meat Claws When you think of barbecue claws, you probably think of something akin to 1Easylife’s offering. They have gorgeous wood handles, super durable-stainless steel prongs and are completely dishwasher safe. Because of their sturdy build they can be used to both claw through meat and lift large quantities of it from the grill and back. Of course, if you prefer something with a softer grip, you may be out of luck here. 1Easylife Metal Meat Claws: $23.99

2. Cave Tools Meat Claws If you’ve never made pulled pork or anything like it before, then you should start with Cave Tools’ barbecue claws. They come with a free app download, where you’ll find video tutorials and step-by-step instructions. Plus, the grips on these claws are super comfortable, and are designed to be large enough to accommodate just about everyone and leave plenty of wiggle room. Best of all, they’re dishwasher safe, so cleanup after a long day of grilling is no problem. Cave Tools Meat Claws: $17.99

3. Grill Sergeant Metal Meat Claws Few barbecue claws can compete with Grill Sargeant’s in terms of craftsmanship. There’s a meticulous attention to detail here: The handles are solid Acacia wood, so they feel heavy and won’t break easily, and the rivets are custom made to keep everything solidly held together. The stainless steel teeth are both durable and have a sharp, polished look to them—all in all, it’s a pair that feels great to use and that won’t be an eyesore if it’s left sitting around your kitchen. Grill Sergeant Metal Meat Claws: $24.99