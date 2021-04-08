The Best Barbecue Forks for Flipping Steaks, Grilled Veggies and More

Any griller worth their weight in brisket understands the importance of the barbecue fork. The unassuming utensil is a fantastic cooking companion as it can assist with a whole range of tasks during a cookout. As its moniker implies, the tool is essentially an elongated fork that’s typically fitted with two prongs to pierce ingredients. This enables you to lift and turn food without getting too close to the hot grill or flames.

Barbecue forks are usually made from stainless steel as it’s both durable and resistant to heat, rust and corrosion. The majority of designs are fitted with ergonomic handles to prevent your wrist from getting fatigued. The best picks are also dishwasher safe to ensure that getting off sticky barbecue grease is no big issue.

In terms of size, larger forks are great for flipping T-bones, while smaller designs can be used to cook marshmallows for S’mores. Here, we’ve selected four of the best barbecue forks of various sizes to add to your grilling arsenal.

1. Anolon SureGrip Meat Fork If you like to cook at blistering heats, Anolon’s meat fork makes for the perfect grilling partner. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it’s heat safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The fork has tapered, curved tines that can easily pierce and grab ingredients. At the other end, the easy-grip handle means you can flip without fatigue. The high-quality design has been built to last, and Anolon claims it will withstand a lifetime of carving and serving. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Anolon SureGrip Meat Fork: $9.99

2. New Star Foodservice Barbecue Fork New Star Foodservice’s barbecue fork is designed for grillers with discerning taste. It features arguably the most elegant handle of the barbecue forks on this list. Forged from fine wood, it looks as good as it feels. It’s also double riveted for added strength and stability. Aside from the handle, the fork features a brushed stainless steel head with two sharp prongs for piercing your ingredients. Unfortunately, this design has to be hand-washed, but we’re sure you won’t mind. New Star Foodservice Barbecue Fork: $7.97

3. Coghlan’s Extension BBQ Fork Coghlan’s barbecue fork is designed for grillers that plan to do a lot of flipping. The wooden handle features a special thumb roller that enables you to rotate the utensil with very minimal effort. This ensures your ingredients cook evenly each and every time. That’s not the only trick the wire fork has up its sleeve, either. The handle can actually extend to 34 inches to keep your hands far from the heat while your grilling.