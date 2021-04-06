The Best Barbecue Skewers for Grilling Your Favorite Meats and Vegetables

While the skewer may be one of the smallest tools in any griller’s arsenal, its effects can be mighty. The svelte sticks, which date all the way back to prehistoric times, make it possible to cook all manner of ingredients over an open flame for added flavor.

Skewers are typically available in wood or metal and are dead simple to use: You simply thread a few pieces of meat, fish, veg or fruit together onto each stick and grill them over an open flame. This simple cooking method not only imparts a delicious char, but it also looks good, too. In fact, colorful kebabs that feature a mix of peppers, for instance, make for a great focal point at cookouts. Skewers also ensure a nice even cook.

Needless to say, not all skewers are created equal. To ensure you get the best, we’ve selected four high-quality sets currently available on Amazon.

1. BearMoo Kabob Skewers BearMoo’s skewers are by far the biggest and most durable on our list. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, each stick spans 17 inches in length. As such, this set is ideal if you plan to stack on a lot of ingredients. The skewers are also flat and wide by design to keep your food from rolling while you grill. They’re also fitted with an ergonomic waved handle that the brand claims is easier to maneuver than a traditional loop handle. BearMoo Kabob Skewers: $17.99

2. Lanney Kabob Skewers Lanney has thought of it all with this comprehensive set. It includes 10 large skewers, two medium skewers, plus a pouch to hold them all. It also features a set of special silicone tip covers to protect you from each skewer’s sharp edges. The heavy-duty skewers are crafted from premium stainless steel that is resistant to heat, rust and corrosion. Like our top pick, these solid one-piece skewers are also long enough to keep your hands well away from the flame. Lanney Kabob Skewers: $18.98

3. Blue Donuts Kabob Skewers These skewers by Blue Donuts are not too big, not too small, but just right. Each stick in the 24-piece set measures 12 inches, which means they fit neatly on a wide array of grills. Like the first two designs, the skewers are crafted from sturdy stainless steel and feature a flat edge to stop unwanted movement. The ring handle, meanwhile, allows you to easily spin when needed. As with the rest of the stainless steel options on this list, this set is dishwasher safe for quick and easy clean up. Blue Donuts Kabob Skewers: $16.95