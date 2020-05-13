The Best Barbecue Tool Sets for Grilling Meat, Seafood and More

Tools won’t necessarily make you a better chef, but they’ll certainly make the job a lot easier. That goes for any kind of cooking—even barbecue.

Anyone who has spent serious time behind the grill knows that there’s more to barbecuing than just flipping burgers. Whether it’s meat, poultry, seafood or vegetables, you’re going to need an assortment of tools to get the job done right. At the very least, you’ll want a two-pronged fork, locking tongs, a slotted spatula and a brush on hand. Luckily, any good barbecue tool set worth its salt will consist of these four vital cooking instruments.

So, if you find yourself craving the smoky taste of grilled meat or veggies, then it might be time to invest in a full set of barbecue tools. Here are four sets that are sure to make your time at the grill much more satisfying.

1. All-Clad BBQ Tool Cookware Set This set is perfect for someone looking to grill in style. Made from 18/10 durable steel and with a seamless construction, each tool—the set includes a fork, tongs, spatula and brush—is a sight to behold, and can withstand heats of up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. And while the set comes with an equally eye-catching metal storage case, each instrument also has a loop on its hilt so that it can be stored on a rack. Pros: A beautiful set of tools to help you man the grill. Cons: Won’t stay shiny and new for too long, though they are dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $119.95

2. Wüsthof Four-Piece BBQ Set A premium-level barbecue tool set doesn’t have to come with a premium-level price tag. This German-made set of instruments has been an accessible bestseller for generations—and with good reason. Each tool is forged with metal from a single block of high-carbon stainless steel, with a full-tang, triple riveted-synthetic polypropylene handle that will last for years to come. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you’ll have some added peace of mind. Pros: A solid set that won’t break the bank. Cons: The utilitarian design won’t wow anyone. BUY NOW: $79.95

3. Schmidt Brothers BBQ Set This set is proof that style and substance can co-exist. It’s an exquisite take on classic barbecue tools of yesteryear and combines high-gauge, German stainless steel and tasteful detailing. Durable enough that you’ll be using them for years, each tool also features an ash pakka wood handle that was designed with comfort and control in mind. To complete the package, it also comes with a gorgeous, handcrafted wood box. Pros: Style and comfort in the same package. Cons: You’ll need to wash each tool by hand. BUY NOW: $99.95