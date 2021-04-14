The Best Barbecue Turners for Grilling—and Flipping—Burgers

Grilling, like all forms of cooking, comes with a huge assortment of tools and utensils. And one tool every grill master will want to have in their arsenal, especially if they plan on cooking beef or turkey burgers, is a dedicated barbecue turner.

A barbecue turner is a type of spatula that has a strong metal blade that’s perfect for lifting even the heftiest burger off the grill. They also lack any slots, so you don’t have to worry about meat pushing through the blade when you try to smash down your patties. While those are the most important factors to consider, you’ll also want to pick one that’s not too heavy and has a comfortable handle that won’t conduct too much heat. After all, the last thing you want to do while working the grill is to burn yourself.

If you plan to cook a ton of burgers on your grill, it’s time to invest a barbecue turner. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. New Star Foodservice Flexible Grill Turner The last thing you want to do while working the grill is get burned. Experienced grill masters know how to handle themselves around flames, but accidents do happen. New Star Foodservice’s turner will help you cut down on that risk, though. It features an extra-long 21-inch wooden handle that will allow you to stay clear of the heat. Its blade is also made of commercial-grade stainless steel and has a rounded edge, which makes flipping and smashing burger patties a breeze. New Star Foodservice Flexible Grill Turner: $14.97

2. Update International Extra-Large Barbecue Turner One of the most important things to look out for when picking a turner is whether or not its blade has beveled edges. This feature may not sound like a big deal, but it makes it that much easier to slip your blade beneath a burger and flip it, especially in the early stages of grilling. That’s not this turner’s only virtue, though, as its extra-large blade is also the perfect size for any kind of burgers you want to prepare. Update International Extra-Large Barbecue Turner: $10.19

3. Lenoyo Griddle Turner Set of Three Have trouble finding a barbecue turner that does it all? Well, this set of three is just what you’re looking for. Lenoyo’s collection has it all—a small spatula that’s easy to maneuver, a thin one with a rounded blade that’s perfect for fish and an extra-large number that’s ideal for flipping big burgers. Each turner features a stainless-steel blade, a triple-riveted handle and is built to last. What more could you want? Lenoyo Griddle Turner Set of Three: $14.99