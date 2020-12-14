The Best Soap and Toothbrush Holder Sets for a Stylish Bathroom

Coordinating your bathroom accessories is a quick and easy way to add sophistication and style to the space. Thankfully, you don’t have to waste time scouring homeware stores to piece together a matching collection. Nowadays, there is an array of specially designed sets that take all the stress out of decorating your vanity.

Bathroom accessory sets are typically comprised of four to five pieces, including, but not limited to, a soap or lotion dispenser, a toothbrush holder, a soap dish, a canister jar for q-tips or cotton balls and a tumbler for tweezers, combs and more.

Of course, refillable containers have benefits that extend beyond aesthetics. They are far more environmentally friendly than disposable options. You can buy lotion or soap in bulk and refill as needed, which means you don’t need to purchase new plastic products every other month.

To help you pick the perfect family of accessories, we’ve pulled together four of the best sets available on Amazon.

1. Whole Housewares Bathroom Accessory Set Mosaic is an art form that dates back at least 4,000 years and showcases an incredible level of intricacy. This four-piece bathroom accessory set by Whole Housewares pays homage to the ancient technique in a fresh and contemporary fashion. Handmade by skilled artisans, each mosaic glass piece is colored striking silver for an unequivocally modern feel. The set includes a jar for q-tips, a vanity tray, a toothbrush holder and a dispenser that can hold up to 14 ounces of soap or lotion. The pump and lids are also crafted from metal for added durability. This is a set that’s sure to stand out on any vanity. Whole Housewares Bathroom Accessory Set: $37.99

2. Junnai Bathroom Accessory Set Junnai has crafted its bathroom accessory set from high-quality materials to ensure it’s as tough as it is stylish. The set is made from premium lead-free glass that is heavy enough to prevent the pieces from being knocked over. The accents, meanwhile, are forged from hardwearing 304 stainless steel that won’t rust like cheaper alternatives. The set comprises five pieces, including a q-tip canister, a soap dish, a toothbrush holder, a soap dispenser that can hold 12 ounces, and a tumbler which can also double as a vase. The best part? The glass is crystal clear so you can easily see when you need to refill. Junnai Bathroom Accessory Set: $28.99

3. Zccz Bathroom Accessory Set Not all of us are blessed with big vanities. If you’re a little tight on space, this set is a great option. It offers four items, a toothbrush holder, soap dispenser, tumbler and soap dish, which are compact by design and won’t hog that important real estate. In fact, the soap dispenser holds just 10 ounces whereas most others hold 14. But just because this set is small, doesn’t mean it’s any less sturdy. Each piece is crafted from tough-as-nails resin and is difficult to break, even if you have young kids. The set has an elegant monochrome colorway and is decorated with hand-drawn lines to give it a home-made feel. Zccz Bathroom Accessory Set: $26.99