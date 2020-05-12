The Best Battery-Operated Salt and Pepper Grinders for Perfectly Seasoned Food

While it’s certainly fun to channel Salt Bae on occasion and dramatically sprinkle your seasoning from a great height, this level of theatrics is not for the everyday. Instead, you need something that’s easy and consistent, like an electric grinder.

These battery-powered contraptions are a one-touch solution to the manual mill and will prevent you from ending up with large chunks of salt or pepper on your food. There’s no ceaseless grinding or fatiguing your wrists, you simply push it to get your salt ‘n’ pepper.

Electric grinders come in all shapes, sizes and materials, though most designs are stainless steel for added strength and durability. The most important part of the mill is the grinding mechanism. This determines the quality of the grind. Ceramic options typically produce a more consistent grind and are a little more versatile, whereas stainless steel versions won’t wear out over time. There are also optional extras, like viewing windows and LED lights, that further differentiate each model.

To help you pick the perfect duo, we’ve pulled together four of the salt and pepper grinders that’ll have you seasoning like a pro.

1. Trudeau Battery-Operated Salt and Pepper Mill Set Sporting an eye-catching copper-plated finish, these battery-operated salt and pepper mills are as easy on the eyes are they are on the wrists. Designed for one-hand use, you simply turn the grinders upside down over food and they automatically begin to grind. Then, when you turn them upright, the mechanism shuts off. The corrosion-proof ceramic grinding mechanism is located at the top of each mill, so the excess pepper and salt stays neatly contained in the grinder and not on your table or bench. Pros: Each mill comes prefilled with salt crystals and peppercorns, along with six AAA batteries. Cons: At 7.5 inches tall, these are the most compact grinders on this list and may require refilling slightly more often. BUY NOW: $99.99

2. Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Salt and Pepper Mills Engineered to perfection, these rechargeable salt and pepper mills sit atop a power base to stay fully juiced and ready to grind at all times. The base has red and green indicator lights to show you when each mill is ready to use or needs to be recharged. The mills can be used continuously for up to 20 minutes without running out of steam and have adjustable grinder settings, from very fine to coarse. To clearly see how much salt or pepper is being added, both grinders also feature LED lights to illuminate your food while in use. Pros: You won’t have to waste money on buying batteries. Cons: You’re restricted to leaving the grinders on the base. BUY NOW: $59.74

3. Cole & Mason Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set These battery-powered mills sport a sleek stainless steel exterior with an adjustable grinder that delivers seasoning at various sizes, from powder-fine to coarse. The peppermill features premium hardened steel to power through the toughest peppercorn, while the salt mill uses a diamond-cut ceramic mill to churn out smooth salt. The grinders’ simple operation makes for quick and easy use. Plus, the body of the grinder is a soft, textured material for a sturdy, fingerprint-resistant grip. Pros: It’s the most affordable option on this list. Cons: The mills are 8.5 inches long, so they may be a little big for some. BUY NOW: $57.70