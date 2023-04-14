The 10 Best Beach Chairs for Relaxing Comfortably in the Sand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain experiences that, once you have them, makes it hard to ever go back to what you knew before. Some examples: flying first class, automated bill-pay, and wearing cashmere. Well, it’s time to add another there’s-no-coming-back sensation to the list: spending a day gazing at the ocean blue, reclining on a beach chair.

Picture this: You’re elevated above the sand, perfectly angled to meet the sun while keeping your eyes on the crashing waves, a cold drink suspended conveniently next to your hand. That’s bliss, baby! And once you’ve gone there, the idea of sprawling out on a wet, heavy, and inevitably very sandy towel is unthinkable.

Determining the best beach chair for you will come down to a few factors. Do you need to carry your chair on public transit? Is it more important to be comfortable or social media-ready? Once you’ve figured out the key characteristics you’re looking for, you can narrow down your search easily.

From stylish folding chairs to practical, packable slings and nap-ready chaises, the best beach chairs marry elements of form and function, delivering lounge-all-day comfort without being completely offensive to the eye. Read on to check out our picks for your most elevated beach day(s) ever.

Best Wood-Frame Beach Chair

If you’re the kind of person who wants a fully Instagram-ready beach setup, look no further than Business & Pleasure and its collection of coordinating chairs, coolers, towels. and beach umbrellas. The brand’s wood-frame, five-position reclining Tommy chair has a large back zip pocket, attached pillow, generous armrests, and soft-to-the-touch canvas seat. Plus, it folds up into a backpack. Choose from more than 15 colors and patterns—our favorite is the pink-and-white stripe.

Dimensions: 26 x 34 x 30 inches.

Weight Capacity: 250 pounds.

Materials: Hardwood and canvas.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Maisonette: $299

Best Packable Beach Chair

This one goes out to all our Rockaway Beach fans out there. If you’ve ever commuted to the “Riviera of Brooklyn” by subway, taxi, ferry, or a combination of all three, you know the importance of an efficiently packed beach bag that won’t bog you down. Enter this chair from Helinox, which weighs only two pounds and is just over a foot long in its carrying case. With a set of lightweight shock-cord aluminum poles and a sling seat, this compact beach chair is easy to set up, too. Keep in mind that this chair is strong but small, great for sitting anywhere outdoors but not necessarily ideal for long-term lounging.

Dimensions: 19 x 25 x 20 inches.

Weight Capacity: 320 pounds.

Materials: Aluminum alloy and durable fabric.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Helinox: $110

Best Beach Rocker

Standard beach chairs already imbue R&R, but factor in the ability to sway back and forth and you have something that’ll really put your mind and body at ease. And of the most stylish around is the Catilina rocker from Serena & Lily, a coastal chair made all-weather resin on powdercoated aluminum frame. Note: It’s not foldable, nor does it recline, but what it lacks in these characteristics, it more than makes up for in visual appeal.

Dimensions: 24 x 29 x 39.5 inches.

Weight Capacity: N/A.

Materials: All-weather resin on powdercoated aluminum frame.

Foldable: No.

Buy Now on Serena & Lily: $898

Best Beach Chaise

Equipped with wide, sand-ready wheels, this durable and easy-to-transport beach chaise gets top marks from us because it doubles as a wagon. By attaching a mesh basket when the chair is folded, you can load up your cooler, umbrella, towels, and toys, and transport them to your spot on the shore. This dual role makes the Mac Sports chaise an amazing value and ideal for families with all kinds of beach accessories. As with our other top picks, it reclines to multiple positions and has a convenient pocket for stashing small items.

Dimensions: 30.3 x 23.62 x 60.63 inches.

Weight Capacity: 225 pounds.

Materials: Polyester, aluminum, and plastic.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Amazon: $115

Best Sling Beach Chair

Ideal for those who already have the beach house or aren’t doing any schlepping to get to the beach, a simple and stylish sling chair is as good-looking as it is comfortable. We like this one from the Inside because it can be adjusted to three different reclining positions, and you can choose from more than 75 different fabric options.

Dimensions: 20.5 x 39.5 x 33.5 inches.

Weight Capacity: 225 pounds.

Materials: Solid wood and fabric (various).

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on the Inside: $129

Best Sand Lounger

Though this are not what you might typically call a “chair,” this folding lounger is ultra lightweight and can be thrown on as a backpack to get you from the ferry, train, or car right to the sand with ease. The steel frame can be adjusted with ties attached to the back of the lounger, so your recline is totally personalized. If you don’t mind being a bit more up close and personal with the sand, this two-pack is ideal for you and your favorite beach buddy.

Dimensions: 21 x 27.5 x 74.8 inches.

Weight Capacity: N/A.

Materials: Alloy steel.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Amazon: $112

Best Reclining Beach Chair

There is one thing that has remained categorically true throughout the history of beach chairs: The most comfortable ones are often not the most stylish. One such chair we wholeheartedly endorse is the Ostrich Deluxe Padded Sport 3-in-1 beach chair. The back adjusts to five different reclining angles, and the footrest has three positions. If you want to lay flat on your stomach, there’s a removable pillow that reveals a comfy hole for your face. (Yes, this sounds silly, but yes, it makes a difference!) With a carrying strap, cup holder, and 275-pound weight capacity, this beach chair is all about comfort and convenience.

Dimensions: 28.1 x 39.73 x 60.76 inches.

Weight Capacity: 275 pounds.

Materials: Wood, aluminum, and nylon.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Amazon: $140

Best Retro Beach Chair

This foldable, adjustable outdoor lounger has real retro pedigree. Designed by Francesco Favagrossa in Italy in the 1970s and inspired by the beloved pasta dish (of course), its tubular, woven cords of PVC create a comfortable and ergonomic seat. We also love that this splurge-worthy lounger comes in a variety of cool colorways such as yellow, orange and red, or sage green.

Dimensions: 24 x 28 x 71 inches.

Weight Capacity: 225 pounds.

Materials: Aluminum and PVC.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on MoMa Design Store: $275

Best Oversized Beach Chair

Ideal for bigger and taller beach-goers, this South Bay Board Co. XL beach chair has a wide seat and durable bungee system that can accommodate up to 300 pounds. Plus, it has an adjustable neck pillow, carry strap, and bonus cooler pocket on the back so you can keep your favorite beach beverage chilled all day long. We also appreciate that it comes in a low key black-and-white colorway for those who eschew the tropical aesthetic but won’t compromise on functionality.

Dimensions: 21 x 33 x 14 inches.

Weight Capacity: 300 pounds.

Materials: 600 Denier polyester.

Foldable: Yes.

Buy Now on Walmart: $119

Best Inflatable Beach Chair

We know, we know, the name is ridiculous. But once you fill this ingenious lounger with air and flop down in the sunshine, you’ll forget how silly it sounds and start praising the comfort offered by the Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable beach chair. Reviewers note that it can be tricky to get the hang of inflating this one, but it’s worth it. Plus, we love that it comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

Dimensions: Varies.

Weight Capacity: N/A.

Materials: Ripstop fabric.

Foldable: Yes (stuff bag).

Buy Now on Amazon: $45

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Beach Chairs:

Weight Capacity: No one wants to sit on a beach chair only for it to crumble under the pressure—literally. This is why weight capacity is a crucial factor. The standard range is between 200 and 350 pounds, which is determined by the materials used. If you want something sturdy, look for options made of synthetic fabrics and feature aluminum alloy frames, which help create a stronger base.

Material: Beach chairs come in a variety of materials, some of which serve form over function. A canvas sling chair with a wood frame, for example, will not be very weather resistant and may wear more quickly than a synthetic material like nylon and an aluminum frame. Along with usual wear and tear, consider transportation and storage stresses on materials.

Special Features: From cup holders and zippered pockets to carrying straps and stuff bags, beach chairs come in many variations with brand-specific. All these additions pretty much boils down to personal preference, but do keep in mind that stuff such as canopies and foot rests often add bulk and weight.