The Best Beard Trimmers for Keeping Facial Hair Under Control

Ask anyone with a beard and they’ll tell you that the hard part isn’t growing one, it’s maintaining it. If you’re not willing to put in the work, it’s easy to end up looking like a scraggly mountain man or metalhead up to no good. Luckily, there’s a tool that makes upkeep a breeze—the beard trimmer.

The beard trimmer is an all-in-one tool that makes it easy to achieve a well-kempt beard without having to visit your barber on a weekly basis. And while the device’s features and functions vary across brands, you’ll want one that includes a precision trimmer, adjustable length settings and is light and easy to hold. And if you can get one with washable blades and a vacuum system to suck up cut whiskers, then all the better.

If you’d like to get a little more control over your facial hair, then it’s time to invest in a beard trimmer. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Panasonic Precision Wet Dry Beard Trimmer While beard trimmers are more convenient than a trip to the barber, they rarely do as good of a job. But there’s no such trade-off with Panasonic’s beard trimmer. Thanks to 19 precision settings you’ll be able to trim your beard as well as any professional. But this trimmer isn’t all finesse; it will also work on wet hair if you’re in a rush. And when it comes time to clean it, all you’ll need to do is run it under the faucet. It even comes with its own charging station, so you won’t have to leave it laying around. BUY NOW: $44.00

2. Wahl Lithium Ion 2.0 Stainless Steel Trimmer There’s a reason why Wahl trimmers have been trusted by barbers for a century. The company makes reliably tough and precise tools, and its at-home beard trimmer is no different. The professional-grade stainless-steel device comes with 12 attachment guards so you can get the exact beard you want, no matter the length. Its battery only needs to be charged for an hour to run for six hours. BUY NOW

3. Braun 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit Braun isn’t kidding when it refers to its grooming kit as “all-in-one.” The brand’s set includes an electric beard trimmer, seven guards and attachments (including one for ear and nose hair), a traditional razor and a cleaning brush. It’s really everything you could possibly need to look your sharpest day in, day out. Some will be annoyed with a kit that includes nine different pieces, but don’t worry—the company also included a bag to hold it all. BUY NOW: $54.94