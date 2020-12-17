The Best Bedside Lamp Sets to Get Your Bedroom Lighting Just Right

Once you have a house or apartment of your own, you come to realize just how important lighting is. This is true of every room but especially in the bedroom, where you’ll sometimes need different styles of lighting at once. An essential of this room is the bedside lamp set.

This is especially true if you share your bed with someone else. Sometimes you have the same sleep schedule and other times one of you might want to stay up late reading a page-turner. In cases like these, you’ll want a set of matching bedside lamps, so that one of you can continue reading while the other gets some sleep. And when it comes to picking out the right set, you’ll want one that projects bright but not overpowering light and blends in nicely with the rest of your bedroom. Here are four of the best that Amazon has to offer.

1. Eurus Homes Mercury Glass Table Lamp Set Bedside lamps are often an afterthought, but there’s no reason they have to be. This set of two from Eurus Homes has a chrome-coated, geometric-shaped crystal base sure to light up any room. Its linen shade also ensures that neither lamp’s incandescent bulb will ever be too overpowering. Completing the package is a seven-foot cord that gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to placing the lamp. Eurus Homes Mercury Glass Table Lamp Set: $49.99

2. Bosceos Three-Way Touch Dimmable Table Lamp Set Bedside lamps aren’t the most sophisticated of lighting fixtures, so you usually have two settings to choose from: on or off. That’s not the case with Bosceos’s pair, three-dimmable touch settings so that you get the lighting just right. Another unique feature that no other set on this list can claim: three USB charging ports so you can juice up your phone or tablet while you sleep. This last feature will also come in handy if your phone is low on battery after a long day. Bosceos Three-Way Touch Dimmable Table Lamp Set: $59.99

3. Oneach Table Lamp Set Bedside lamps don’t have to be too complicated. That’s because all we expect of them is that they provide light when needed. There’s nothing fancy about Oneach’s set of lamps, but that’s going to be just fine with most of us. Each lamp features an elegant design and a linen drum shade to keep the light from overpowering you or your partner. It’s also compatible with incandescent, halogen and LED bulbs. Oneach Table Lamp Set: $89.99