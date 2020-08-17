The Best Bottle Cappers for Sealing Your Home-Brewed Beer

Brewing beer isn’t that hard. All you need is a good kit to get you started—one that has, for starters, a funnel, stopper, airlock, tubing and thermometer. One tool that’s often lacking from these kits, however, is a bottle capper, which is integral for sealing and distributing your homemade brew.

Most bottle cappers are easy to use. They resemble a large clamp that fits over the lip of the bottle—just a quick squeeze and it’s completely airtight. Often the cap itself is held in place by a magnet, which helps ensure accuracy and a strong seal. Nor are cappers limited to beer: You can just as easily use them to bottle soda or kombucha.

However you choose to use them, if you’re looking to bottle beer, you’ll obviously need the bottles themselves—plus caps—as well. Some bottle cappers come with these as part of a package, but for those that don’t, make sure you’re not picking a bottle with caps that will be too large or too small for your clamp to accommodate. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Aipasi Tech Manual Bottle Capper Tool Aipasi tech’s bottle capper is about as straightforward as it gets. A magnet keeps the cap in place as you adhere it to the bottle, which is as simple as pushing down on the wings. Another bonus, especially for beginners, is that this bottle capper comes with 144 bottle caps. You can also use it for soda bottles, as well as home-brewed beer. Aipasi Tech Manual Bottle Capper Tool: $21.98

2. Craft a Brew Deluxe Bottling Kit There are plenty of beer brewing kits out there, so it makes sense that there’s a beer bottling kit as well. Craft a Brew’s has all the bells and whistles you’ll need to get to bottling, including 10 bottles, a clamp and 30 plus caps. It’s designed to pair with a 1-gallon beer kit, as it has enough resources to bottle three gallons worth of beer. Craft a Brew Deluxe Bottling Kit: $39.99

3. G Francis Manual Beer Bottle Capper Tool G Francis’s beer bottle capper may look like any other—albeit a bit greener—but it’s actually made very differently. Rather than the standard plastic, this capper is made of nylon, which gives it more flexibility and durability. It works for 12, 16 or 22-ounce long-neck bottles, but keep in mind that no caps or bottles are included with purchase. G Francis Manual Beer Bottle Capper Tool: $14.25