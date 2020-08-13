The Best Beer-Making Kits for the Home Brewer In Your Life

Most adults over the age of 21 who don’t mind an alcoholic drink from time to time agree—beer is pretty great! But you’re not limited to the choices on hand at your local market or liquor store. In fact, you can make beer at home yourself with a kit.

Thanks in part to the proliferation of microbrews across America, home brewing is more popular than it’s been in decades—if not ever. As a result, many companies have put together kits that have everything you need to get started as a beer maker. As with all things, not all kits are created equal, but you’ll want one that includes everything you need to brew, ferment and bottle your beer, including a mash recipe kit, funnel, stopper, airlock, tubing, thermometer and a sanitizing kit.

If you’re ready to start making beer of your very own, then the time is right to invest in an at-home brewing kit. Here are four of the best available on Amazon.

1. Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Complete Beer Making Starter Kit If you’re ready to commit to the world of at-home brewing and want a comprehensive set, then Mr. Beer’s is the one for you. The kit has everything you might need to brew, ferment and bottle your own beer, including a two-gallon fermenter with a tap and a healthy numbers of bottles. One thing to keep in mind is that it’s only for golden ale, but if you’re a fan of that variety beer then it’s hard to think of better kit. Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Complete Beer…: $47.02

2. Brewer’s Best Home Brew Beer Ingredient Kit If you already have a few home brews under your belt, then Brewer’s Best’s kit is the best option for you. It doesn’t feature all the equipment we’re used to seeing from other kits on this list, but it does include a laundry list of ingredients that can’t be beat. If you’re looking to push yourself and make more complex beers, then this is the set for you. Plus, the company offers 13 different varieties of beer to choose from. Brewer's Best Home Brew Beer Ingredient Kit: $53.12

3. Craft A Brew Home Brewing Kit for Beer One of the things that makes people fall in love with beer is all the different varieties. Craft A Brew’s at-home kit excels in that department, as it’s perfect for those interested in brewing something other than ales, and the company offers kits for everything from stouts to wheat beers to hard ciders. One thing to note is that you might want to invest in a bigger fermenting jug once you get started. Craft A Brew Home Brewing Kit for Beer: $44.95