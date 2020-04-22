The Best Bell Cloches for Showcasing Your Sweets

Great desserts are enticing for all the senses, even sight. Who doesn’t love gazing at piles of fresh, tender cookies or a perfectly frosted cake? But more often than not, those treats get shoved into generic storage containers that just don’t seem to do them justice. Thankfully, there’s a better way: bell cloches.

An elegant throwback most people probably associate with images of ’50s home life, bell cloches were once common kitchen paraphernalia that doubled as decoration. The style typically consists of a flat bottom and a fitted glass dome to keep air out, while allowing whatever’s stored within to be easily accessible. Not only do these cloches showcase your confections, they are just as capable of keeping sweets fresh as more contemporary options.

Finding the right one can be difficult since the smallest details can make a world of difference. Here are our top picks for bell cloches on Amazon.

1. Plymor Glass Dome Cloche Measuring 8 inches wide and 8 inches high, Plymor’s cloche is made from top-of-the-line materials exemplified by its oak-veneered base and hand-blown glass dome. The interior space is a full 7.75 inches wide meaning it can accommodate everything from small cakes to cupcakes. Pros: This model is functional and simple enough to suit any kitchen decor. Cons: It doesn’t come with a handle, so you’ll have to remove the top with both hands. BUY NOW: $45.63

2. Moonlear Glass Cloche Bell Jar Moonlear’s glass cloche is crafted with a solid pine wood base that measures 7 inches in diameter and a 10-inch glass dome. Its slender proportions are ideal for neatly stacking lemon bars or crisp cookies on your kitchen counter. Who doesn’t love looking at a pile of sweets? Pros: The tall profile makes for an impressive display of treats. Cons: Its somewhat narrower than other models, so expect to stack your sweets. BUY NOW: $29.00

3. Kota Japan Dessert Plate Need a dessert plate to match your counter? Well, if yours happens to be marble, then Kota Japan’s model might be for you. Even if your kitchen isn’t outfitted with stone, the spacious marble base––which measures 11.5 inches wide––goes with everything. Plus, the clear dome has a convenient handle to avoid smudging the glass along the sides. Pros: Elegant materials mean it will never go out of style. Cons: Its generous diameter might be too large for smaller spaces. BUY NOW: $49.99