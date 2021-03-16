The Best Boat Audio Systems for Premium Sound on the High Seas

If you’re a seafarer who appreciates high-quality sound, it’s essential that you equip your prized yacht or day boat with a trusty marine-grade audio head unit. A cut above the ye olde CD player, these robust ocean-going stereos are built to marine specifications and conducive to life on the high seas.

Jumps in tech and connectivity has resulted in a new wave of designs that have revolutionized the way we listen to music while onboard vessels. Thanks to Bluetooth and USB connectivity, most of the next-gen entertainment systems are compatible with smartphones and can speak to Siri or Alexa for effortless control. They’re also typically fitted with built-in mics to enable you to make/receive important phone calls while on the go.

Boat stereos use different construction methods and materials to protect the delicate interior electronics and circuits from water and ultra-violet rays. This means the hardwearing units can withstand all types of conditions and deliver top-notch audio while doing so.

Here, four of the best marine audio head units available on Amazon that promise premium sound wherever you may be sailing.

1. Kenwood Marine Audio Receiver With Enrock Speakers If you’re looking to sort your vessel’s sound situation out in one fell swoop, this stylish set is for you. It comprises one high-end marine audio receiver, a set of equally flashy speakers, a 40-inch antenna, and some speaker wire to connect it all. The Kenwood receiver features built-in Bluetooth and USB/AUX inputs that allow you to connect to all manner of smart devices. It also speaks to the major streaming services, like Pandora and Spotify. The rugged Enrock speakers, meanwhile, are water-resistant and can even be set up outdoor for alfresco hangs. Furthermore, the antenna ensures AM/FM radio stations can be heard loud and clear. Kenwood Marine Audio Receiver With Enrock Speakers: $249.99

2. Sony Bluetooth Marine Stereo Receiver Sony has a rep for delivering high-quality electronics, and this marine stereo receiver is no exception. Fit for the most punishing conditions, it is finished with a humidity-resistant vinyl resin to safeguard the electrical components. The faceplate is also UV protected to prevent any discoloring from the sun’s rays. Aside from durability, the receiver features integrated Bluetooth technology, so you can easily take calls and connect smart devices to listen to tunes. It also sports USB and AUX inputs where you can plug in and charge said devices. Thanks to the SiriusXM connector you’re free to enjoy satellite radio. You can also connect to Pandora to enjoy personalized radio stations. Sony Bluetooth Marine Stereo Receiver: $128.00

3. Fusion Entertainment Bluetooth Marine Stereo Receiver Sometimes simple really is better. Take, for instance, Fusion Entertainment’s marine stereo receiver. It has a straightforward, intuitive display that is super easy to navigate even while on choppy seas. Don’t let its simplified design fool you, though. It’s also jam-packed with all the requisite tech such as Bluetooth and USB connectivity that will allow you to connect your smart devices. If you’d prefer to kick it old school, the stereo can also connect to AM/FM radio. The stereo also has two independent audio zones available and you can easily customize and control your listening experience in each zone. Fusion Entertainment Bluetooth Marine Stereo…: $259.69