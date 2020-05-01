The Best Bone China Sets for Your Next Dinner Party

If you want to bring something new (and stylish) to the table, then it may be time to pick up a set of bone china. Distinguished from fine china and porcelain by its materials—as its name suggests, bone china consists of at least 30 percent cow bone ash. It’s also instantly recognizable by its warm white color and translucence.

The advantages of bone china are simple: its high-quality craftsmanship. Despite this, it’s more durable than other luxury options. Some bone china can even be stuck in the microwave or dishwasher, though pieces with a higher concentration of bone dust may be too fragile to do so. Here are four sets that will suit almost any dinner party.

1. Stone Lain Bone China Set Stone Lain’s set is a pared down one that’s ideal for those who want bone china sans the fussy aesthetics. The collection includes 32 pieces: dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and coffee mugs. And while they may not boast a matching pattern, they do feature a matching aesthetic, as all of the pieces are square-shaped with somewhat pointed edges that create a mod look. Pros: A simple look that can suit any occasion. Cons: Comes with fewer pieces than most other sets. BUY NOW: $169.99

2. Lorren Home Trends Bone China Set This tea set for Lorren Home doesn’t cut any corners. The 57-piece line is comprised of bowls, platters, a teapot, a creamer pitcher, a dedicated sugar bowl and salt and pepper shakers. Altogether, it can serve eight people. Plus, if it’s sheer volume wasn’t enough for you, each piece is adorned with a 24-karat gold embossed border and flower, so it’s plenty easy on the eyes. Pros: An affordable set with a wide variety of pieces. Cons: It’s more for afternoon tea than dinner. BUY NOW: $309.99

3. Lorenzo Bone China Set Lorenzo’s bone china set comes with pretty much everything you’ll need to host a successful dinner party or luncheon. The set includes trays, teapots, mugs and bowls, and each piece comes with a gorgeous rose design. The whole thing can serve eight people, and, after a long night spent entertaining, all of the pieces can be put in the dishwasher for clean up. Pros: An elegant set that’s also dishwasher safe. Cons: For some, the flowery design may be a hard sell. BUY NOW: $461.45