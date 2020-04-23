The Best Bread Cloches for Bakery-Quality Loaves

You’re a skilled bread baker who can take a few simple ingredients and combine them to make mouth-watering loaves. But try as you might, they never come out quite as tasty as the samples from your favorite bakery, and now you want to take things to the next level. That’s where a bread cloche comes in.

Traditionally made from ceramic, clay or cast iron, bread cloches act as mini bread ovens that envelop dough, trapping moisture as it bakes. This moisture evaporates and turns into steam which keeps the crumb moist before dissipating and helping to form crisp, golden crusts. It’s enough to make this lengthy process all worthwhile.

But with so many models on the market, it can be difficult to know which bread cloche truly rises to the occasion. Here, we’ve selected our top four picks available on Amazon so your next boule can be your best yet.

1. Emile Henry Ceramic Bread Cloche Made using the company’s proprietary methods, Emile Henry’s bread cloche is a classic made from ceramic with a glazed finish. Its circular base comes complete with a snuggly fitting dome lid and two handles to make transferring your handiwork in and out of the oven safe and easy. In development for two years, this model is best suited to round loaves made using about three cups of flour. Pros: The ceramic coating is beautiful enough to place directly on any table setting. Cons: Its hearty construction might make it a bit heavy for some bakers. BUY NOW: $129.95

2. Romertopf Clay Roaster Romertopf’s roaster is made from classic clay which lends it both rustic charm and excellent heat retention. The material naturally captures and absorbs moisture to create the kind of chewy crumb and shattering crust you’d expect from a professional steam-injected oven. Its deep, elongated shape is especially adept at crafting loaves of country bread. Pros: The charming motifs across its surface add a nice design touch. Cons: Its unique shape might not be the right fit for every kind of loaf. BUY NOW: $89.95

3. Superstone Glazed Stoneware Cloche You probably don’t have a brick oven in your house, but Superstone’s glazed cloche allows you to get pretty close. The exterior has an elegant, presentation-ready glaze while the stoneware construction is exposed across the interior to aid browning. Its tall domed silhouette makes it a great choice for voluminous loaves that require a tall rise. Pros: The stoneware helps create crusts like those from a brick oven. Cons: The unglazed interior could make the removal of certain breads a bit tricky. BUY NOW