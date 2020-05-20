The Best Burger Presses for Making the Perfect Patty at Home

Everyone loves a good hamburger. It’s as much of a mainstay of American cuisine as fried chicken, hot dogs or apple pie—despite the fact that its exact origin and inventor remain hotly disputed. But let’s face it, molding patties by hand can be a real pain. A burger press can easily remedy this, allowing chefs to quickly squish the beef into a perfect circle of consistent size and weight.

Yes, you can always go to your favorite restaurant and grab a burger (or two), but you’ll find it’s much more rewarding to make your own from home on the grill or stove. A good burger press isn’t just for beef, either: You can just as easily use it to shape turkey, salmon or veggies patties. Just make sure you line the press with wax paper first to ensure that nothing sticks.

Want to get started making restaurant-quality hamburgers at home? Here are four great burger presses that will make it easy.

1. Cuisinart 3-in-1 Burger Press It can be tricky to make stuffed burgers. The cheese or veggies inside can ooze out while cooking, or they can end up undercooked entirely. Cuisinart’s burger press solves this problem by helping you make stuffed burgers that are structurally sound. The tool comes with an extra press that makes an indent in the 4-inch patty for stuffings—fill it with blue cheese, crumbled bacon, tomatoes or whatever tickles your fancy, and then cover it with another layer of meat and seal it with the larger, more run-of-the-mill press. You’ll find that every patty you make this way won’t fall apart on the grill, either. Pros: One of the easiest ways to make a stuffed burger. Cons: 4-inch patty size may be too small for some. BUY NOW: $12.99

2. Char-Broil Burger Press Pressing burgers one by one can be a difficult task, especially if you’re cooking for a large party. Char-Broil’s burger press solves this issue, as it’s able to make two patties at once. Made of heavy-duty aluminum, it’s also incredibly durable, so it’s a real investment piece. Plus, every sturdy patty will be the same shape. Pros: Make two burgers at once. Cons: Takes up more counter space than a regular press. BUY NOW: $17.94

3. BBQ-Aid Burger Press Most burger presses will make a smaller patty that’s about four inches in diameter. BBQ-Aid’s, however, makes patties that are 5 inches wide. But that’s not the only way its patties are bigger. It can also produce burgers that are an inch thick, which is about four times the size of the patties made by the competition. Additionally, its slick modern metal and ceramic design sets it apart from the overly industrial competition. Pros: One of the better looking burger presses out there. Cons: Since it contains ceramic, it’s best to wash it by hand. BUY NOW: $19.99