The Best Burr Grinders for Making Fresh-Ground Coffee at Home

Beans, glorious beans. You can’t drink coffee without them. But even the best quality beans won’t release their delicious flavor or brew properly if they aren’t ground evenly. That’s why any barista worth their weight in espresso will attest that the most important piece of equipment in the coffee-making chain is the grinder.

There are two main types of grinders: a blade grinder and a burr grinder, the latter of which coffee purists believe to be the better choice. Burr grinders feature two revolving abrasive surfaces called burrs that grind the beans to a more uniform size than its bladed counterpart. The distance between the burrs can also be changed to allow for more flexibility, so you can pick the coarseness or fineness that best suits your specific coffee or espresso maker. There are flat burr grinders and conical burr grinders, but both effectively do the same thing: deliver perfectly ground coffee.

As you can imagine there are quite a few burr grinders on the market, so we’ve curated four of the best models on Amazon that are worthy of your consideration.

1. Eureka Atom Burr Coffee Grinder House full of light sleepers? No problem. This burr grinder features an ultra-quiet motor and sound insulation to ensure it’s near-silent while pulverizing your coffee. It’s fitted with large 2-inch flat burrs that work at high enough speeds to get you an evenly ground double shot in under 5 seconds. Perfect for coffee enthusiasts with exacting standards, the machine features “nearly infinite” grind settings thanks to its step-less micrometric regulation system. That’s a fancy way of saying you can adjust the grind to the teensiest amount till you’re happy. Pros: Great if you’re grinding early and don’t want to wake the whole household. Cons: It will set you back $1,000, which is not exactly cheap. BUY NOW: $999.00

2. KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder In keeping with KitchenAid’s upscale aesthetic, this stylish burr grinder pairs colorful cast metal with striking glass accents. It features durable stainless steel cutting burrs, which turn at 450 rpm to grind beans to an excellent consistency while preserving their flavor. Since the 7-ounce hopper and grind jar are both made from glass, neither the beans or ground coffee suffer from static “cling.” This means you can transfer the coffee easily. As an added bonus, this grinder also comes with a handheld coffee scoop and cleaning brush. Pros: The design comes in three different colorways, including striking “Empire Red.” Cons: It only has 15 different grind settings. BUY NOW: $224.52

3. Breville The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee lovers are spoilt for choice with Breville’s brushed-steel burr grinder. The versatile machine has a staggering 60 different grind settings and is sure to please even the most pedantic coffee lovers. Whether you want your beans ground ultra-fine for espresso or extra coarse for a French Press, this 165-watt beast can do it all. The hopper can hold up to 18-ounces of coffee beans and the machine can grind directly into the portafilter, an airtight container, filter basket or paper filter. And the intuitive LCD screen shows grind setting, grind time and the number of shots or cups you have selected. Pros: It’s highly versatile and also the most affordable option on this list. Cons: Looks-wise, it’s not as elegant as some of the other options on this list. BUY NOW: $199.95