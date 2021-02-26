The Best Webcam Covers to Make Sure No One’s Spying on You

Webcams have opened video calls to anyone with a computer or smart device. But while it’s nice to be able to see whoever you’re talking to, webcams have also opened up another way for people to invade your privacy. And that’s why you’ll want a camera cover affixed to your device to make sure no one is spying on you.

If you’re anxious about hackers taking over your webcam and watching you while you’re on a computer, a simple camera cover will provide some much-needed peace of mind. Basically, what you do is fit the cover over your webcam and shut it, ensuring no one can see you when you don’t want to be seen. But you can still use your webcam when you want to, as most covers feature a slide-open design or can be easily removed when you want to talk to someone on Skype or FaceTime.

If you’re worried about someone accessing your webcam and watching you, a camera cover is a must. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Elimoons Ultra-Thin Webcam Cover Protecting your privacy can be difficult at times, but Elimoons’s covers make it a breeze. Simply place them over your webcam and you can open or close the camera cover with a flick of your finger. The covers are also razor thin, so you won’t have to worry about your laptop not being able to close perfectly. Even better, each pack comes with nine so you’ll have protection for all your devices. Elimoons Ultra-Thin Webcam Cover: $8.99

2. Cimkiz Webcam Cover Webcam covers are designed more for function than for beauty. Still, Cimkiz doesn’t see any reason why a cover can’t be both effective and stylish. The company’s sliding covers are made from metal and look much more high-end than the competition. Despite this, the covers are still super thin and will comfortably fit on most laptops and smart devices. Each pack comes with six covers, half in black and half in silver. Cimkiz Webcam Cover: $8.99

3. Eyebloc Nanobloc Universal Webcam Cover Not sure you need a webcam cover? Eyebloc’s adhesive covers are the perfect way to try one out and see if using one will bring you some peace of mind. Each pack comes with seven covers in two shapes—dots and bars—that are super easy to use. Simply peel off the backing and apply the cover to your webcam. It’s really is that simple. Oh, and no need to worry about the adhesive doing damage to your device. The cover’s nano suction material won’t leave any gunk or residue behind. Eyebloc Nanobloc Universal Webcam Cover: $9.99