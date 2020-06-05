The Best Carving Boards for Slicing All of Your Favorite Meats

Spend enough time in the kitchen and you’ll realize that there’s a specific knife for virtually every culinary task. The same can’t be said about the boards you use those knives on—though they’re not all created equal. And if you need to slice some meat, you’re going to want to do so on a top-notch carving board.

While cutting and chopping boards are specifically for food preparation, the carving board is a more versatile piece of kitchenware that can also be used for serving. Primarily made from a thick wood like acacia or maple so that it can be used with heavier-duty knives, the board also has a well running along its border to collect any juice that may come from the meat you’re cutting. This channel isn’t just to keep your counter or table clean—it can also help prevent cross contamination.

If you find yourself serving meat regularly, or have a special dinner coming up, then it might be time to invest in a dedicated carving board. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Ironwood Gourmet Kansas City Carving Board Ironwood Gourmet’s large carving board is made from acacia wood that’s been aged for at least 25 years. Not only does this finish look great and feel sturdy, but it’s also naturally resistant to bacteria. The board features a subtle rightward slope so that its channels all drain into a specific juice pool. Other useful features include rubber feet underneath to make sure the board doesn’t slip and a stainless-steel grommet so it can be hung up when not in use. Pros: Juice pool ensures there’s no overflow. Cons: Some may find its design a little fussy. BUY NOW: $71.23

2. Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Carving Board Form and function don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Thirteen Chef’s carving board has a striking arrow-shaped juice groove that not only helps with drainage but also gives it real style. Made from acacia wood, this 1.5-inch-thick carving board is huge, measuring 24 inches by 18 inches. It’s also reversible, so you can use one side for meat and the other for fruits and vegetables. Pros: Juice groove and well channel pattern stands out. Cons: Its extra-large size may be too cumbersome for some. BUY NOW: $99.95

3. J.K. Adams Large Reversible Carving Board There’s a reason why chefs have liked J.K. Adams’ carving board for years now—it works for all your cutting needs. One side of the reversible board features an indentation specifically designed to give you more control while cutting poultry or a roast, while the other has a flat design that’s perfect for cutting other meats, vegetable or fruit. Both sides feature a deep well to collect any juice produced by your carving. Pros: Center indentation makes it easier to cut poultry and roasts. Cons: Rounded edges make it slightly less convenient to store than other boards. BUY NOW: $84.95