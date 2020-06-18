The Best Casserole Dishes for Family-Size Meals

There are many reasons why casseroles are a staple in so many different cuisines from around the world. They’re delicious, great for meat and vegetable lovers alike, and they’re pretty easy to make. Of course, that last virtue is only true if you have a good casserole dish.

The casserole dish is a large pan that’s used for both baking and serving this beloved comfort food. They come cast in a slew of different materials—from ceramic to enamelware to glass. You’ll also want a dish that’s deep enough for multiple layers of ingredients and one that’s rectangle-shaped to make portioning a breeze in the end. And while it’s not an absolute necessity, it should have handles. The dish will get hot during baking, so this will make it easier and safer to move around.

If you’re someone who makes a lot of casseroles, or are just interested in starting, now is the time to invest in a dedicated dish. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Covered Casserole Dish You can’t ask for much more from a casserole dish than what you get from this Le Creuset pan. The French cookware company’s four-quart dish is made from high-fired stoneware that can withstand high temperatures and that won’t absorb any liquids. Its classic design, available in multiple hues, also has unobtrusive, easy-to-grip handles. Finally, it’s both durable and dishwasher safe, which means you won’t have to worry about whether or not it will hold up over time. BUY NOW: $114.95

2. Staub Ceramics Rectangular Covered Baking Dish When you think of a casserole dish, chances are it looks just like the one made by Straub. This ceramic pan combines a classic design with time-tested manufacturing, resulting in a dish that can withstand temperatures up to 572-degrees Fahrenheit and that won’t absorb any moisture (a must for a good casserole dish). It’s available in three different colors—cherry, basil and dark blue—so you won’t be pigeonholed into just one aesthetic. The scratch-resistant finish, meanwhile, ensures that it will look great on your dinner table for years to come. BUY NOW: $99.95

3. Cuisinart Round Casserole Dish Most casseroles you’ve eaten have probably been shaped like a rectangle. That’s because it’s the form most dedicated dishes take—the shape makes it easier to cut the casserole into pieces. This doesn’t have to be the only way, though, as Cusinart’s oval-shaped dish will make a casserole that’s just as tasty and easy to serve. But that’s not this pan’s only virtue. It’s also made from extremely durable cast iron, is available in multiple hues and is a deeper dish than most of its competitors. For those who want the classic casserole dish look, though, it may leave something to be desired. BUY NOW: $66.11