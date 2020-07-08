The Best Cedar Plank for Grilling Steaks, Shrimp, Fish and More

Any griller worth their weight in king salmon will attest to the importance of a cedar plank. The unassuming piece of wooden cookware is a quick and easy way to add smoky flavors and aromas to fish, shrimp, beef, vegetables or whatever else you happen to be grilling. But, given its delicate flavor profile, salmon is particularly adept at sucking up all that glorious cedar smoke.

When picking a plank, it’s best to get a large design that’s roughly 12 inches long and 6 inches wide to ensure you can easily fit a whole fish or large cut of beef. You’ll also want to choose a plank that’s crafted from premium cedar that has been kiln-dried, so it can absorb water better and warm in the oven or on the grill without releasing excess smoke. Style matters, too, as you’ll want a board that looks impressive on the dinner table.

Here, we’ve pulled together four top-notch cedar planks on Amazon to try out during your next cook up.

1. Primal Grilling Premium Cedar Planks Primal Grilling’s cedar planks are by far the heftiest on our list, making them tough enough for repeated use. Each plank is 7/16 inches thick and will cook your ingredients slowly to release more aromas and seal in more flavor. Crafted from 100 percent Western Red Cedar, the planks are finished to the highest quality and feature no harmful chemicals. The planks are also kiln-dried for better absorption and the 12-inch long design can easily fit inside a standard casserole dish when it’s time for pre-soaking. At 6 inch wides, each plank can comfortably hold a whole fish or stacked ingredients and double as a serving board. This set of five comes with a durable drawstring bag where you can store your charred cedar wood after use. BUY NOW: $24.99

2. Wood Fire Grilling Co. Large Cedar Grilling Planks If you’re a griller with a conscious, Wood Fire Grilling Co. has crafted the perfect cedar planks for you. Sustainably produced in the heart of Western Red Cedar country, each plank is 100 percent natural and free of any nasty additives. Fit for a king (salmon), the generous planks measure 7 inches wide, 15 inches long and 3/8 inches thick. They’re untreated to give you more of that smoky flavor and can be used in either the oven or on the grill. There are 20 Western Red Cedar planks in this pack, which is great if you plan to do a lot of smoking. BUY NOW: $42.99

3. Cedareo Cedar Grilling Planks Much like the two prior entries on our list, Cedareo’s cedar planks are crafted from 100 percent natural Western Red Cedar and promise to impart a bold smoky taste to your steak, shrimp, fish and vegetables. The planks also have equally large proportions, measuring 15 inches high, 5.5 inches wide and 3/8 inches thick, and will withstand high heats in the oven, gas grill or charcoal grill. The thing that sets this 8-pack of planks apart is the fact that it comes with a bonus BPA-free spray bottle. This allows you to easily control or put out flames for true hassle-free grilling. The set also comes housed in a lovely cardboard box and makes for a great gift. BUY NOW: $24.99