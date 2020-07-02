The Best Ceramic Bakeware for Making Cookies, Muffins and More

When it comes to buying new trays or pans for baking, you have a few different material options. The two traditional mainstays are metal and ceramic. Each comes with its own set of benefits—metal, for instance, is lighter than ceramic, but isn’t as aesthetically pleasing or as efficiently nonstick. It’s for this reason, then, that you might want to consider investing in a ceramic bakeware set.

Unlike stainless-steel bakeware, which can look a bit spare and industrial, ceramic pieces have a touch of flair, and are often cast in colorful hues, lending a rustic vibe to them. Plus, while many other nonstick pans contain harmful PFAs, ceramic pans don’t, so you can make confections with some piece of mind.

Ceramic bakeware is also known for being more durable and scratch-resistant than its completely metal counterparts, so buying a set is a long-term investment. Here are four of the best on Amazon to put your money toward.

1. Gotham Steel Nonstick Bakeware Set If you want a chic, reliable set of ceramic bakeware to add to your kitchen, then look no further than Gotham Steel’s offering. Each piece is designed so that it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees, so it won’t easily warp under pressure. Plus, the ceramic coating makes them incredibly durable and scratch proof—you can use metal utensils on each piece without worry. In all, you’ll get a cake pan, a loaf pan, a square baking pan, a muffin pan and a baking sheet with purchase. That should be more than enough to get you started. BUY NOW: $78.99

2. La Rochelle Ceramic Bakeware Set La Rochelle’s ceramic bakeware is a stylish set that can easily transition from the oven to the table. The three square pans come in small, medium and large sizes, with handles on each side to help you carry them. The exterior of each piece has a cool blue hue to it, while the inside has various cool-toned colors speckled across it. And if you want to make smaller baked goods, then you’re in luck, as the set has four small, circular pans as well for individual use. Bonus: All the pieces are dishwasher safe. BUY NOW

3. GreenLife Ceramic Baking Set Most ceramic bakeware sets come with a few different pans, sheets and trays. GreenLife’s comes with the tools you’ll need to get started, too, including a whisk, measuring spoons and other utensils. As for the bakeware itself, the set has one loaf pan, two cake pans, one cookie sheet, one half cookie sheet and one muffin pan. The downside? This set is hand wash only, and some may prefer a color that’s a bit more subdued. BUY NOW: $22.11