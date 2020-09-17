The Best Charcoal Baskets for Evenly Cooked BBQ

When it comes to good barbecue, having a top-of-the-line grill is important. But it’s not everything. You’ll need a handful of accessories to make sure you’re serving up the best food possible. And one of the first things on that list is a good charcoal basket.

Charcoal baskets look pretty simple—they’re really just a metal box—but they’re essential for good grilling. The basket holds coals in the center of the grill, which allows you to more easily control temperature and airflow, resulting in smokier, juicier meat. Most charcoal baskets will also make cleanup a breeze, as all of the ash residue will fall in one place. They’re not one size fits all, though, so take the size of your grill, and how much charcoal you plan on burning, into account when determining what size you need.

Because of this there are a plethora of different charcoal boxes to choose from for your personal own grill setup. Here are four of the top on Amazon.

1. Oklahoma Joe’s Charcoal Firebox Basket Oklahoma Joe’s makes some of the best grilling equipment out there, so it stands to reason that the brand’s charcoal basket is one of the tops. It’s a sizable piece of equipment that’s more cube-shaped than some of the others out there, so it can hold more charcoal. That’s a real boon, as it means you won’t have to keep loading it up while grilling. Plus, it’s made of stainless steel, so it won’t break too easily. Oklahoma Joe's Charcoal Firebox Basket: $34.99

2. PK Grills Charcoal Basket PK Grills’ charcoal basket is longer than most others out there, which means it can hold more kindling, but may not fit all grills. One of its biggest assets, though, is its construction: It’s made of heavy-duty steel, so it won’t break, even after years of use. And, unlike many other baskets, it has handles on either side that you can use to lift the apparatus and transport it to and from the grill. The handles fold away when not in use, so they won’t get in the way. PK Grills Charcoal Basket: $39.99

3. Onlyfire Contoured Charcoal Basket Charcoal baskets, while great, aren’t the most versatile pieces of equipment. You’re very limited by the size of your grill, and most baskets aren’t particularly customizable. Onlyfire’s offering amends this, as it’s a stainless-steel set of two wedge-shaped charcoal baskets that you can use together or separately. Best of all, it’s designed so that the charcoal remnants, once cooled, can be used again, saving you time and energy. Onlyfire Contoured Charcoal Basket: $33.99