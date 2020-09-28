The Best Cheese Board and Knife Set to Create the Perfect Party Platter

It doesn’t seem like a grand evening of food and friends would be complete without a well-appointed cheese assortment. Between your hunks of Roquefort, shards of parmesan and puddles of warm brie, it’s almost guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. But you don’t want to scatter that lush range on any old paper plate or random platter. Do it justice and display it properly on a dedicated cheeseboard with its own knife.

Typically made from wood, cheese boards come in all sorts of dimensions, but many of the best come with appropriate grooves to neatly lay down stacks of crisp crackers or piles of toasted nuts. And many of them which come with special cheese knives also have storage so those implements can be neatly tucked away.

To help make your next festive gathering even better, we’ve taken the liberty of curating our four favorite cheese board and knife sets available on Amazon.

1. Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set To us, the best additions to our kitchen arsenal solve problems rather than create them. The issue with so many sets of this nature is that while they may come with the main apparatus, they neglect to include all the additional components that make it efficient to whip together a proper platter. This top pick does not have that problem. Measuring 16 inches long by 13 inches wide, it not only has plenty of room but can expand thanks to a pull-out shelf on either end. It has five serving sections that can be filled with cheese, nuts, crackers and more, plus it comes with four different knives and a wine opener which store neatly away. With forks, ceramic sauce bowls and even slate boards to label things, it truly has everything. Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set: $59.99

2. Royal Craft Wood Unique Bamboo Cheese Board When it comes to wood, bamboo is a phenomenal choice for this kind of application as not only is it sustainable and eco-friendly, but it is also naturally water-resistant and unfriendly to bacterial growth. This model also happens to be thoughtfully designed with built-in side handles so it can be securely lifted from underneath and has a sunken center panel to make extra room for large blocks of cheese and sliced meats. It may not have as many other grooves and compartments as some of the other examples on our list, but it comes with a deep trough on each end which provides plenty of space. Royal Craft Wood Unique Bamboo Cheese Board: $19.97

3. CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set At 13 inches by 13 inches, this model isn’t the roomiest on our list, but it could be ideal for smaller gatherings or for transporting to other venues like for a picnic in the park. However, like some of our other favorites, it comes with a built-in storage compartment that can be pulled out and then closed again to store the included cutlery. To complement the multiple knives that come with, the assortment also includes two ramekins to hold jams or sauces and has a moat of sorts running around the entire perimeter that is ideal for crackers, nuts and even small fruit. CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set: $38.99