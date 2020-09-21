The Best Chimney Starters for Heating Up Your Charcoal Grill

Grilling over charcoals imparts a particular kind of charred, smoky flavor that’s simply impossible to replicate. Yes, it’s a bit fussier than the gas-powered alternative, but most people agree it’s worth the additional effort. It does require some extra tools to execute properly, however. Perhaps the single most important is a superb chimney starter.

Named for its cylindrical shape and resemblance to a traditional chimney, chimney starters are usually constructed from thin metal with a substantial handle and ventilation across the bottom. This allows a user to stack however many briquettes may be required and light them from beneath. The entire vessel eventually heats through and can then be poured across a given grill bottom in a safe and controlled manner.

They range in size and price, of course, but small elements in their design can make a big difference in usability. To eliminate any guesswork, we’ve curated our top four chimney starters available on Amazon.

1. Oklahoma Joe’s Half-Time Charcoal Starter If grilling with charcoal has one major drawback, it’s the amount of time it takes to prepare the fire. Large chimneys can add to this prep time, but this model got around the issue by having a wider, squatter silhouette. This allows the flame lit from beneath to more rapidly engulf the briquettes and help them reach the necessary temperature. Additional ventilation holes along the sides increase overall airflow, which in turn helps feed the fire and get the contents (up to 100 briquettes) ready to spread in half the time. And thanks to its clever design, you won’t have to worry about the handle getting hot. Oklahoma Joe's Half-Time Charcoal Starter: $31.30

2. Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter Weber is synonymous with grilling because the company has spent decades refining every last component of the grilling experience, this chimney included. Measuring 13 inches high, it’s constructed from durable metal with fine holes along the exterior to allow for even and measured airflow to achieve an optimal fire. Its compact design makes it versatile enough for use on either small or large grills and the brand estimates it should only take between 20 and 25 minutes for the briquettes within to be ready for use. And when they are, the two-handle construction makes it simple to evenly distribute them across your grill. Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter: $30.05

3. Broilmann Chimney Starter Set Sporting a slick matte finish, this model functions as the others on our list with space to be lit along the bottom and plentiful ventilation holes to keep air circulation high. However, it comes with two things the other models do not: a heat-resistant glove and charcoal tongs. Though its handle is already designed to stay cool, the added protection offered by the glove makes for even more confident use while the tongs make it significantly safer to add, remove or redistribute briquettes once a fire has started. Broilmann Chimney Starter Set: $28.59