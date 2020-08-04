The Best Clay Masks for Reducing Oil, Healing Blemishes and More

Clay, glorious clay. From as far back as 60 BC, the soft mineral substances have been used topically for soothing the skin and formulas have only improved with time. Nowadays, clay face masks can help remove sebum (or oil), banish impurities and reduce inflammation or breakouts. And, thanks to their nutrient-rich composition, they can also hydrate, detoxify, nourish and revitalize your skin.

But just like there are no two identical fingerprints, there are no two identical clays—or clay masks, for that matter. For example, two of the most popular clays used in skincare, kaolin and bentonite, feature a different mineral makeup and thus offer different benefits. Kaolin, for instance, soothes and hydrates, whereas bentonite sucks up excess oil and detoxifies the skin. Hence, these clays are oft used in combination for more effective results.

To save you from having to dig deep into clay masks yourself, we’ve pulled together four of the best formulas on Amazon for your next pamper sesh.

1. Pure Biology Premium Clay Mask If you’re looking to rid your skin of impurities, Pure Biology has just the mask. Formulated with both bentonite and kaolin clay, as well as retinol, Vitamin B, C, E and natural alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), it is one of the most potent detoxifiers on the market. Fit for all skin types, the exfoliating formula cleanses deep into the skin to remove excess oil, minimize pores and banish blackheads. The Vitamin C and collagen work together to soothe the skin and protect it against free radicals, while the Vitamin B adds elasticity and evens out your complexion. It also has a little touch of retinol and NaturePep Pea, which helps to reduce fine lines and brighten the skin. What more do you need? BUY NOW: $28.00

2. Baxter of California Clay Mask for Men Baxter of California’s purifying clay mask is designed to penetrate even the toughest skin. The deep cleansing treatment features both bentonite and kaolin clay that work in tandem to remove impurities and excess oils. It also features AHAs, which gently peel away the surface of your skin so that new, more evenly pigmented skin cells grow and take its place. To prevent any dryness, the formula is jampacked with supercharged botanical extracts, such as avocado oil and aloe vera, which help to moisturize and hydrate. According to the brand, skin is smooth and revitalized in less than 10 minutes. That means you can pop it on while you’re making your evening tipple. BUY NOW: $24.00

3. Pure Biology Apple Cider Vinegar Clay Mask Perfect for those who are feeling the effects of Father Time, Pure Biology’s anti-aging face mask leaves your skin with a bright, youthful glow. The no-mess formula features apple cider vinegar, which is an ancient natural remedy, activated charcoal, kaolin clay and bentonite clay. This quartet removes dirt for a brighter glow, while a host of secondary ingredients work to counter the effects of aging. There’s collagen to target wrinkles and plump the skin, as well as Vitamin B, C and E to diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. Ideal for all skin types, this mark incorporated into your daily skin regimen to achieve a brighter and smoother complexion. BUY NOW: $16.95