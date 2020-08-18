The Best Clip-On Fans to Keep You Cool Where You Are

There are certain situations in which a bit of a breeze would make a world of difference. But that’s not always convenient seeing as the weather is notoriously uncooperative and normal fans don’t often come in the size or configuration we need given our setup. If you’re having difficulty, try whipping out a clip-on fan.

Just as their name suggests, clip-on fans come built with a clamp that allows them to attach to unusual places, such as the edge of a desk, the frame of a treadmill or even a nightstand for those who tend to get overheated. This all allows for unparalleled control so you can direct a refreshing air current precisely where you want to without lugging around a heavy (and loud) fan of normal size. It’s an ideal addition to stuffy rooms or workout areas.

To ensure you make the best possible investment, we’ve rounded up our four favorite models on Amazon.

1. OPOLAR Rechargeable Battery Operated Clip on Fan There’s very little this small but mighty fan can’t do. Though it is perfectly capable of standing upright on a flat surface, its secure clamp gives it tremendous versatility of placement. Maybe you need a little breeze at your desk to help get you through the workday. This does the job. Perhaps some cool air would help you push a little harder while running on the treadmill. Try attaching this to the frame to give you an energy boost. Not only is its head maneuverable so you can direct the air however you’d like, but it is also battery-operated and rechargeable so you’ll never have to fuss with wires or cords. OPOLAR Rechargeable Battery Operated Clip on Fan: $39.99

2. SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan Getting through work while seated at your desk is often difficult enough as it is. But if your office is stuffy or you’re feeling a little extra sleepy, it’s all the worse. To keep yourself alert and as refreshed as possible, attach this powerful mini fan to your work station. Fully rechargeable, it has a nimble head that can rotate 360 degrees vertically and 270 degrees horizontally, but that’s not all. The center of its blades holds a small chamber where users can place essential oils to get a healthy dose of aromatherapy whenever they so desire. SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan: $20.99

3. COMLIFE Clip On Stroller Fan Babies aren’t the only ones who need some cooling off from time to time. While this model may mention a perambulator in its name, it isn’t only for infants. Rechargeable with long battery life (40 hours, to be precise), it can be attached to everything from a desk to the inside of your car for the days when regular air conditioning just won’t cut it. It has a 90-degree oscillation that can be achieved either automatically or manually so you can direct airflow as you see fit. Like several other models on our list, this one can also house essential oils for a therapeutic olfactory experience. COMLIFE Clip On Stroller Fan: $26.99