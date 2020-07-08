The Best Cocktail Glasses for Martinis, Old Fashioneds and More

Try as you might, it’s impossible to fully replicate the look and feel of your favorite bar. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make the experience of drinking at home pleasurable. One of the quickest ways to class up your own personal bar? A dazzling set of cocktail glasses.

We know what you’re thinking—if you’re at home then you can drink out of any glass that’s handy, right? True enough, but if you want to replicate the high-quality bar experience, then you’ll need glasses that are befitting of the finest spirits and mixed drinks, especially if you like to play host. That’s why you’re going to want a top-notch set of cocktail glasses. Just like with cocktails, everyone has their own preferences, but, regardless of your tastes, you’re going to want a set of glasses that’s elegant, durable and versatile—especially if you fancy yourself something of a mixologist.

If you’ve invited friends over for an upcoming soirée or if you just want to upgrade your bar, then the time is right to invest in a new set of cocktail glasses. Here are four of the best available on Amazon.

1. JoyJolt Afina Cocktail Glass Set JoyJolt’s stylish cocktail glasses are basically martini glasses without the stem. And while that may at first sound like a vice, it’s actually a virtue. Not only does it make the glass much harder to accidentally tip over, it also makes them more versatile. In other words, you can feel confident drinking just about any cocktail from these glasses. They’re also more durable than your standard martini glass, and can withstand a run through the dishwasher. BUY NOW

2. Mofado Whiskey Glass Set There is something so simple and yet so elegant about Mofado’s whiskey glasses. While they don’t immediately grab you, a closer study shows that they offer everything you could want from a cocktail glass. Their design is clean and sophisticated, and they’re larger than the standard whiskey glass (they hold 12 ounces of liquid instead of the regular eight or 10). Plus, they have a heavy base and are plenty durable. In other words, these are glasses for people who want to spend more time focused on their drink than what they drink it out of. BUY NOW: $26.95

3. Riedel Nick & Nora Cocktail Glass Set As anyone who’s ever drank a martini knows, it’s a cocktail that’s easy to spill. Not when you’re drinking onefrom one of Riedel’s glasses, though. The brand’s cocktail glasses combine a martini glass with a coupe—and the result is just as elegant as you’d expect. One thing to note: Like all long-stemmed glasses, these are a tad more fragile than other offerings on this list. Despite this, they’re still dishwasher-safe. BUY NOW: $29.90