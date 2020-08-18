The Best Coco Coir to Enrich Your Potted Plants and Backyard Garden

Unless you’re a bona fide green thumb, you’ve likely never heard of coco coir before. Pronounced “coco coy-er,” it’s the fibrous husk that comprises the outer layer of a ripe coconut. Gardeners often incorporate this spongy material into potting mix or soil to improve moisture retention, drainage and aeration. Furthermore, since it promotes strong root growth, coco coir can also be used to start seedlings or grow plants hydroponically.

You can find coco coir in a variety of different forms, but one of the most common is in a compressed brick or disc. This sees the small fibers and pithy dust compacted into a hard mass, which is then soaked in water before use. Once wet, the coco coir expands—absorbing approximately nine times its weight in water—and turns into a soft, crumbly mixture that’s ready for your garden, pots or planters.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best coco coir products on Amazon to help you get your garden into tip-top shape.

1. Plantonix Coco Coir Brick Plantonix is a family-owned outfit from Southern Oregon that supplies high-quality coco coir products across America. This particular set includes five separate bricks that can be soaked and used as necessary. Each brick is 100 percent organic and tips the scales at 1.4 pounds. The high-grade coco coir is washed multiple times with fresh water—you’ll find no harsh chemicals here—to achieve extremely low EC levels (Electrical Conductivity, which refers to salt content). This significantly reduces the risk of salt buildup in your soil and promotes a healthier garden. On top of that, the washed raw material is carefully checked and has all dirt and larger lumps removed to ensure a superior texture. Plantonix Coco Coir Brick: $21.99

2. FibreDust Coco Coir Block FibreDust supplies its coco coir blocks to a number of leading greenhouses around the world—and it’s easy to see why. The high-quality organic mixture has been prewashed to remove salt and offers optimum pH levels of between 5.8 to 6.8. For those unversed in gardening (or science), nutrients are generally most available to plants when the soil is in this pH range. That makes this coco coir perfect for cuttings and seeds as they can easily access the vital nutrients they need to grow. The compact 11-pound block expands to roughly 15 gallons once rehydrated with 5 to 7 gallons of water, which should be more than enough to cover a full garden. FibreDust Coco Coir Block: $20.26

3. Verdana Coco Coir Block If you’re planning to garden at scale, Verdana’s compressed block of coco coir should be your first pick. The 10-pound slab expands to roughly 18 gallons when immersed in water. That’s the highest amount of coco coir on this list and equivalent of 3 cubic feet of peat moss (another soil filler) which weighs nearly 20 pounds more than this mix. Hence, this product will not only save you time, but it’ll also save your back. The 100 percent natural mixture also has low EC and a balanced pH to encourage root development and plant growth. Verdana Coco Coir Block: $22.40