The Best Cocottes for Making and Serving Your Favorite Comfort Foods

It can often feel like there is a specific pan, pot and dish for every culinary task you can think of, no matter how minute. But there’s something to be said for having a piece of cookware that’s a little more versatile too. And if you love comfort food, one of the most useful items you can buy is the cocotte.

Similar to a Dutch oven—in fact, the terms are interchangeable as far as the French are concerned—the cocotte is a sturdy pot that can do it all. Made from stoneware or stainless steel, it’s perfect for dishes like French onion soup, casseroles, savory pies or even a dessert like a crumble—basically anything that needs a little broiling to complete. And while there are all sorts of cocottes out there, you’ll want to find one that evenly distributes heat and can withstand heavy usage but that’s light enough to move around with ease. Plus, you’ll want to keep their overall look in mind, as they can double as serving dishes in a pinch.

Sound appealing? Then now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality cocotte of your own. Here are four of the very best on Amazon.

1. Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Cocotte Set Le Creuset is a trusted name in cookware for good reason: Its products deftly balance both form and function. And its cocottes are no different. This set includes four eight-ounce pots made of high-fired stoneware that can withstand high temperatures, evenly distribute heat and won’t absorb any moisture. Plus, they have easy-to-grab handles on either side. A gorgeous overall design means you can feel comfortable placing them directly on your dining table. BUY NOW: $99.95

2. Staub Ceramics Mini Round Cocotte Set Staub’s cocotte is probably what you first think of when you think of a Dutch oven. Its pot has a very traditional design with vitreous, glass porcelain-enamel that can take a beating without showing any signs of scratching. Of course, there’s more to the brand’s pot than its bold look. The stoneware construction diffuses and retains heat well and won’t absorb any moisture, so you dishes will turn out great every single time. And if all that wasn’t enough, it also comes in a set of three, so you can cook multiple dishes at once. BUY NOW: $97.40

3. All-Clad Stainless-Steel Cocotte Set Most cocottes are made of stoneware, but that’s by no means a requirement. All-Clad’s set of two pots is proof that stainless steel can do the job just as well. Durable and able to evenly distribute heat, the cocottes are also nice to look at, especially if you already have a set or two of stainless-steel cookware. Best of all, each pot is both lightweight and durable, with large handles that make them easy to move around. BUY NOW: $69.95