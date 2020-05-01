The Best Coffee Table Books to Make Your Coffee Table Look Smart

Sure, some books are riveting page turners that you can curl up with and read in your favorite chair or sofa. But if you want a book that’s both art object and text, then consider the larger, more statement-making coffee table tome.

Typically, coffee table books are dedicated to a genre in the arts—painting, photography, fashion or design. Your house guests can crack one open and find that the illustrated pages mix words and images unlike any novel. And these books can be just as powerful as a great novel or non-fiction book. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words for a reason. So, if you’re in the market for both a new monograph and a new piece of home décor, then consider the coffee table book the solution. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style For the past century, Architectural Digest has documented all the thrilling changes the architecture world has undergone not just in America but around the world. This centennial-themed monograph, which features an introduction penned by famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, aims to condense over a thousand can’t-miss issues into one striking package. In its pages, you’ll find info on some of the century’s boldest architectural creations and designers, plus a sneak peek inside the homes of some seriously important and influential figures. Pros: A gorgeous, illustration heavy look at a century of architecture and design. Cons: Will leave some design-savvy readers wanting more when they’re through. BUY NOW: $75.98

2. Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury The second edition of this comprehensive history of Louis Vuitton doesn’t just outline how the French brand became legendary; it also highlights how it has been able to maintain that level for decades now. And this latest edition doesn’t just feature a handful of minor superficial tweaks. Instead, the monograph now includes an extra 20 pages of new photos and text covering ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and jewelry. Pros: A comprehensive look at the legendary French fashion house. Cons: The latest edition hasn’t been updated since 2012. BUY NOW: $108.10

3. Treasured Lands: A Photographic Odyssey Through America’s National Parks Sometimes you’ll want to take a trip, but you just don’t have the time or means. When you find yourself in this predicament, you’ll want to turn to Treasured Lands, a coffee table book that will allow you to visit some of the country’s most famous national parks with just the flip of a page. Jam-packed with breathtaking images, the second edition of this photography book does an excellent job of illustrating why, even with technology at our fingertips, nature just can’t be beat. Pros: Visit 61 of America’s national parks from the comfort of home. Cons: Small font size may be hard to read for some. BUY NOW: $65.00