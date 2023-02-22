The 10 Best Coffee Tables to Elevate Your Living Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Coffee tables are, more often than not, at the center of the living room. They are a piece of furniture guests casually gather around, cocktail in hand; the place where your taste-driven monographs and favorite design objects lie. They are situated at a spot where so many conversations begin and social events of all varieties take place. Ultimately, they’re also a stylistic linchpin tying all your other interior choices together. It could even be argued that the coffee table is among the most significant furniture choices in the house. They cement your desired aesthetic.

Of course, when searching for the best coffee table, there are many, many options available. Are you looking for something minimalist or decadent? Would you prefer your coffee table to make a statement or discretely sit within a larger visual theme? A table with ample built-in storage or one with a slim, refined appeal? From iconic vintage pieces to contemporary new classics with a wide range of desired functions, materials, sizes and silhouettes, today’s coffee tables come in such a rich variety that finding and deciding on the right one may be overwhelming.

Luckily, we have done the work of sifting through the market for you. Below, find our picks for the best coffee tables, curated for every taste, design and function.

Best Glass Coffee Table

While quite a few glass top tables have a distinctly ’90s-era feel, this Noguchi piece, originally designed for Herman Miller, is a class apart. It’s a work of art, a sculptural mid-century modern icon—and for good reason. Its elegant wooden base and organic glass top fit seamlessly into a range of spaces, giving a quiet, sophisticated statement.

Materials: Glass top and solid wood base in walnut, oak or ash

Dimensions: 15.75 x 50 x 36 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

Style: Modern

Buy Now on DWR: $2,495

Best Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table

Lulu and Georgia’s Nasir is a sculptural piece made of utilitarian concrete, built to withstand rain, wind and the humidity of a hot summer night. It’s the ideal coffee table for the man that values industrial design, clean lines and, most importantly, versatility—a table that could move from today’s living room to tomorrow’s garden.

Materials: Concrete

Dimensions: 47.75 x 23.5 x 15.5 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Style: Industrial

Buy Now on Lulu and Georgia: $1,198

Best Bohemian Coffee Table

If you’re looking for warmth and texture, something to spice up your interiors, consider Pottery Barn’s rattan coffee table, the perfect complement to a more traditional, modern room. The fact that the material, woven abaca, is so durable is an added benefit. Indeed, this piece is built to last.

Materials: Rattan with kiln-dried solid teak legs

Dimensions: 37.5 x 20.5 inches

Weight: 38 pounds

Style: Bohemian

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $599

Best Coffee Table with Built-In Storage

West Elm’s circular Drum coffee table not only has a sleek shape and smooth finish, it also features a lid that opens to make room for blankets, books and anything else you may want to have on hand in the living room. Think of it as the ideal piece for city living, a design ideal for small spaces.

Materials: Mango wood, walnut veneer top and spun metal base

Dimensions: 32 x 16.25 inches

Weight: 38 pounds

Style: Contemporary

Buy Now on West Elm: $699

Best Sculptural Coffee Table

If you’ve always wanted to own something from Tom Sachs—aside from his endlessly-hyped Mars Yard originals—this sculptural coffee table is a must-buy. As is the case with many of the artist’s renowned works, Sachs uses plywood as the core material. Even with its distinct cut-outs, the overall design isn’t overglossed or purposefully ornate. Rather, it reveals the methodology behind constructing pieces of furniture. It’s definitely a conversation-starter.

Materials: Maple plywood and stainless steel

Dimensions: 22.475 x 14.75 x 22.475 inches

Weight: 14 pounds

Style: Modern Maximalist

Buy Now on Ssense: $2,000

Best Cult-Classic Coffee Table

Ask any design connoisseur about Belgium minimalist Vincent Van Duysen, and they’ll probably tell you opposing viewpoints—all good, of course. His work is soulful and monastic, minimal and warm, all at once. This oval coffee table, available in eucalyptus wood or cement, is a model example. It’s unusual, tactile and organic. It’s something to truly treasure.

Materials: Eucalyptus wood

Dimensions: 31.5 x 47.25 x 11.75 inches

Weight: 81.8 pounds

Style: Belgian Minimalism

Buy Now on 1stDibs: $4,570

Best Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table

Francois Monnet is a name that needs no introduction in the interiors community. But if you need a refresher, he worked during the ’60s and ’70s and was celebrated for his pieces made of smoked glass and brushed steel. The kinds of styles coveted by those that operated in the C-suite level. His work is minimal and masculine. They make a statement without flourishes.

Materials: Smoke glass and brushed steel

Dimensions: 21.5 x 44 x 9 inches

Weight: Available upon inquiry

Style: Mid-Century Modern

Buy Now on 1stDibs: $4,450

Buy Now on Coming Soon New York: $3,600

Best Hybrid Coffee Table

Maiden Home’s The Bowery is perfect for those planning to spend as much time relaxing, watching a game or generally chilling in their living room with your feet up. The design, a coffee table and ottoman hybrid, is inviting; it’ll definitely blend into any contemporary space while also adding a touch of warmth. Feel free to sit on it, too.

Materials: Pebbled leather and driftwood

Dimensions: 47-52 x 30 x 16 inches

Weight: 90 pounds

Style: Contemporary

Buy Now on Maiden Home: $2,575

Best Eco-Friendly Coffee Table

RH Reclaimed Oak Plinth Coffee Table

The coffee table from RH is great for those who appreciate environmentally-conscious craftsmanship and beautiful design in equal measure. Reclaimed oak timbers from old buildings form the base of this handcrafted piece by Theo Eichholtz. Each piece is one of a kind, with knots and nicks in view.

Materials: Reclaimed oak timbers

Dimensions: 55.25 x 32 x 14 inches

Weight: 172 pounds

Style: Refined Rustic

Buy Now on RH: $2,660

Best Affordable Coffee Table

Danish-inspired furniture line Hay is known for its clean, minimal designs. This steel piece—with a spun steel tray and four-legged frame—is a beautifully affordable option for anyone looking for a tasteful, less-is-more coffee table. It may appear unassuming, but that’s really the whole point of Scandinavian design.

Materials: Powder coated steel

Dimensions: 13.75 x 24.41 x 24.41 inches

Weight: 9.7 pounds

Style: Scandinavian

Buy Now on Hay: $195

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Coffee Table:

Material: From brushed steel and woven abaca to bronze, velvet and beyond, the material your coffee table is made of says a great deal about your preferred style and desired usage. Be honest with yourself and choose one carefully based on function. If you’ll be putting your feet up on your coffee table and covering it with snacks for nightly streaming, you’ll want something comfortable and that’s easy to clean. Take your lifestyle into account and filter for materials that align with it.

Size: Your coffee table needs to fit in your space. Measure the dimensions of the room and key pieces of furniture, and select a piece that fits proportionately within these confines. You don’t want your, say, an expansive sectional next to something diminutive. You also wouldn’t want your coffee table to overwhelm your interiors. The key is finding the right balance and that starts with a measuring tape.

Design Style: The style of your coffee table is, of course, a core factor to consider. For example, a minimalist Scandinavian piece may not mesh well if your home’s aesthetic is rustic cottage. The same could be said of something bohemian plopped in a brutalist space. Always select a design style that’ll compliment your existing surroundings.