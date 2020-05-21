The Best Colanders for Straining Pasta, Rinsing Rice and More

The colander may be a bit of an afterthought, but it’s one of the most important tools in your kitchen. It’s a utensil that you’ll be able to make use of when preparing basically any dish, whether it’s pasta, rice or salad. That’s why it’s so important to have one that you can trust.

Colanders are typically made of a lightweight metal—or sometimes plastic, ceramic or enamelware—and are perforated and bowl-like. They can be used to strain pastas and rice or rinse vegetables. That may sound like a basic enough function, but not all colanders are created equal. In order to get the most out of yours, you’ll want to get one that has a sturdy base, comfortable handles and properly sized drainage holes.

So, if you’re in need of a colander, or just think it’s time to upgrade the one you already have, here are four that check all the boxes.

1. LiveFresh Colander Featuring a classic design and micro-perforated holes for fast draining, LiveFresh’s colander does exactly what you would expect the utensil to do. But what sets the tool apart from the competition is its durability. Made from professional grade 18/10, 304 stainless steel, it’s 20 percent thicker than other colanders, ensuring that it won’t deform or break over time. And on the off chance that it does, this model comes with a lifetime guarantee. Pros: Made from thick stainless steel so it won’t deform or bend. Cons: You’re buying it for its function, not its looks. BUY NOW: $20.97

2. OXO Colander OXO is known for modern kitchenware that works exactly how it’s supposed to, and the brand’s colander is no different. Its perforated bowl features a pattern that’s meant to maximize drainage. There’s also a comfortable, non-slip grip around the colander’s circumference—a departure from the traditional handle. It lacks a dedicated base, which may be a sticking point for some, but its five rubber feet will keep it stable in the sink and countertop. It also fits snugly in the company’s mixing bowl. Pros: Non-slip grip is a nice change of pace. Cons: Some will take issue with the lack of a traditional base. BUY NOW: $24.99

3. RSVP International Precision Pierced Colander When you picture a colander in your head, it probably looks similar to the one made by RSVP International. But while the company’s utensil has a classic aesthetic, its performance is decidedly cutting edge. The drainage holes are the perfect size—just large enough for water to drain through quickly, but just small enough that orzo or rice won’t slip through. It’s also made of durable stainless steel that can withstand a run through the dishwasher. Pros: Traditional design is perfect for those who like classic kitchenware. Cons: This model is about function more than form. BUY NOW: $25.95