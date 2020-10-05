The Best Cooling Blankets to Keep You Comfortable in Bed

The very idea of a cooling blanket may seem counterintuitive on its face—don’t we use blankets to keep warm?—but hear us out. While most of us do use covers to keep warm, sometimes things can go too far in that direction. Throwing a cover over yourself can be comforting and help you doze off, but it hardly seems worth it if you wake up perspiring.

Made from lightweight fabrics (sometimes with technical elements) cooling blankets are designed for maximum breathability. They provide just enough coverage to make the user comfortable without being so stuffy as to make them overheated—a difficult balance, no question.

But sleep parameters are such a personal thing. It would be a waste to purchase the wrong blanket only to have it prove detrimental to your slumber. To help you make the best choice, we’ve curated our top four favorite models available on Amazon.

1. Marchpower Cooling Cotton Blanket Whether it’s a hot summer evening or you just find your bedroom too stuffy, being even a little too warm under the covers can be uncomfortable. This innovative style uses a double-faced construction with one side made from cotton and the other made from technical materials. The combination allows it to rapidly draw heat away from the body with its excellent breathability to keep you from tossing and turning all night long. It has an extra slim profile that makes it compact when folded away in storage and also makes it a great candidate for layering with other covers should you need them. Marchpower Cooling Cotton Blanket: $36.99

2. Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket Weighted styles of blankets have taken off in recent years for the incredible comfort they offer. The additional heft makes the user feel like they’re being embraced as they catch some Zs. What makes this particular example so great is that it marries the weight with breathable technology so you can get the best of both worlds. Coming in at nearly 20 pounds, it has a substantial feel made with all-natural cotton fabrics to keep airflow maximized. Plus, the material just feels great to the touch. Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket: $49.90

3. Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Lightweight Blanket Besides being an eco-friendly option, bamboo has a host of other benefits when transformed into fabric: it’s an incredibly lightweight, it boasts a lush hand-feel and it allows for considerable ventilation. Ideal for the warmer seasons, this model is made from 100 percent natural bamboo microfiber that has a high capacity for drawing away heat. The result is a cool and dry night’s sleep and an aesthetic that blends in with other bedding with no issue at all. Another benefit of its natural source is that it can be machine washed without issue for easy cleaning. Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Lightweight Blanket: $25.99