The Best Copper Cookware Set for Your Kitchen

The choice of chefs and the standard in fine dining restaurants the world over, copper cookware is as beautiful as it is functional.

Copper is an outstanding conductor of heat, meaning that it’s responsive to temperature changes from you heat source. That gives chefs and home cooks alike outstanding control whether they’re preparing delicate sauces or giving a beautiful slab of hard sear. And it can do this all without the hotspots associated with so many other materials. Dishes cook evenly with consistent results without food in one section burning while food in another remains pale and underdone.

But even with all its practical applications, there’s no denying the incredible look of a copper cookware set. The high-shine finish and warm color doubles as decoration, instantly elevating any kitchen decor. Plus, the inherent sturdiness of the material means they’re long-lasting making any quality set an investment sure to pay dividends.

1. Mauviel M’heritage Copper Cookware Set Mauviel has handcrafted copper cookware in its Normandy factory since 1830––and put all of its expertise into producing this set. Made from heavy-gauge copper, nine versatile pieces comprise the set: two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stock pot and a skillet. All of them come complete with sturdy bronze handles and all but the skillet have a dedicated lid. Pros: This set is heirloom quality constructed with metal thick enough to handle everything from frying to braising. Cons: The copper bases will transfer some heat to the bronze handles so pot holders are recommended for handling. BUY NOW: $1,699.95

2. All-Clad Copper Cookware Set All-Clad is America’s premier cookware manufacturer and this set lives up to the company’s reputation. Consisting of 10 pieces, every one of the pans is made using the brand’s signature fully-clad construction where multiple pure copper layers are fused together. This results in strong cookware that can rapidly adjust temperature while providing even heat distribution. Pros: This set is crafted with the company’s signature fully bonded construction for precise heat transfer and consistent results. Cons: The set comes with two versatile fry pans, but they do not have dedicated lids. BUY NOW: $1,399.95

3. Lagostina Martellata Hammered Copper Cookware Set The practice of hammering copper dates back to ancient times and Lagostina replicated the textured look its cookware set. Made from tri-ply construction, it has two stainless steel layers bonded around an aluminum core to achieve an optimum balance of measured, even heat distribution and high conductivity. All 10 pieces included have a copper-colored exterior and a contrasting stainless steel lid. Pros: Triple-clad stainless steel construction means excellent heat distribution and retention. Cons: Though it has the beautiful look of copper, it is made from steel which requires less maintenance. BUY NOW: $369.00