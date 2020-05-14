The Best Copper Measuring Cups for Cooking With Precision

Not many of us mere mortals can wing it with a recipe—adding a fistful of herbs here or a splash of red wine vinegar there—without the dish ending up an epic fail. Most of the time you need to add ingredients at precisely the correct amount to keep things balanced. This is even more important when you’re baking—an incorrect dose of salt or baking powder has the power to flatten your cake.

That’s where measuring cups come in. Officially kicking about since 1896, when Fannie Farmer called for standardized measuring in her book The Boston Cooking School, these simple kitchen companions promise to deliver the exact same amount of ingredients every time. They come in all kinds of different materials, from plastic to stainless steel. You can even get novelty cups if you’re so inclined. But copper is easily the most stylish. This durable metal is incredibly long-lasting which makes the cups a quality investment sure to pay dividends.

Here, four of the best copper measuring cup sets to help you cook with precision.

1. Bestton Heavy-Duty Copper Measuring Set Bestton’s 11-piece measuring set comes with five cups and six spoons, all of which can be stacked inside one another to save space. Crafted from professional grade 18/10 stainless steel, the set is strong enough to withstand a lifetime of daily use. With a mirror-polish copper finish, each cup and spoon has its size clearly engraved, so they are both stylish and easy to read. The long handles allow for a comfortable grip, while the smooth sides will prevent you from scratching yourself. On top of that, the flat bottoms are well-balanced and won’t tip over during use. Pros: The long handles are great for reaching into those deeper containers. Cons: You’ll need to hand wash this set. BUY NOW: $29.98

2. Creative Co-Op Copper Measuring Cups Add a touch of personality to your kitchen with Creative Co-Op’s quirky copper measuring set. Made from durable stainless steel, each of the four cups features a high-shine copper finish that demands attention. Not to be outdone, the handle boasts a striking curved shape with engraved measurements and is unlike most other designs on the market. Beyond looks, the cups have a flat base to prevent spillage and the edges are nicely deburred for comfort. Pros: The unique design will pop on any countertop. Cons: The curved handle may make storage a challenge.

3. Cook with Color Copper Measuring Set Cook with Color’s eight-piece nesting measuring set features four cups and four spoons for all your cooking needs. Crafted from copper-colored stainless steel, each piece features perfectly smooth edges and silicone handles (which also come in navy, mint and pale pink). The soft-touch silicone is not only super comfortable and non-slip but it’s also resistant to extreme temperatures. That means if your cup or spoon gets hot, your hand is always protected. The best part? Each piece is engraved with both US and metric measurements, which makes conversions a breeze. Pros The set is a great value. Cons: The silicone on the handle may wear out over time. BUY NOW: $23.99