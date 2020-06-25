The Best Copper Saucepans for Your Most Delicate Culinary Tasks

Even if your kitchen is only stocked with the basics, you probably have a saucepan or two that you’ve come to rely on. It’s easily one of the most useful pieces of cookware, because it can be used for everything from cooking soup, making sauces and boiling eggs. But as much as you may like the one you currently own, it’s always worth thinking about upgrading, especially to one made of copper.

There are two major advantages to a copper sauce pan. The first is that the material has the highest conductivity among non-noble metals. This means that it heats up faster than pans made from other metals and is more sensitive to temperature changes, which is great for sauces that require a little more nuance. Second, they just look nice. There is also a major drawback of course: The interior of a copper saucepan, which is frequently lined with tin, is more likely to need a touch up or full-on replacement over time. Still, for most cooks, the trade-off is more than worthwhile.

If you’re ready to up your saucepan game, then it’s time to invest in one made of copper. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Mauviel M’Heritage Copper Saucepan Mauviel’s copper saucepan has everything you could possibly want out of a piece of cookware. The French-made pan has a thin, stainless-steel lining that helps it conduct and evenly distribute heat, giving you more control over cooking than normal. Additionally, it can be used on all cooking services, and has a stainless-steel handle that looks great and stays cool—regardless of temperature. BUY NOW: $199.95

2. All-Clad Copper Saucepan All-Clad knows a thing or two about metal cookware—its copper saucepan is no different. Made from 100 percent copper and featuring four-ply bonded construction up to the lip of the pan, it evenly, precisely and quickly distributes heat. It’s also plenty durable, and is easily one of the most striking pans on the market. BUY NOW

3. Lagostina Martellata Copper Saucepan Although it’s more than a worthwhile trade-off, the main drawback of a copper saucepan is that its tin lining requires more upkeep than most of other pans. That’s not the case with Lagostina’s pan, though, as it has a stainless-steel lining. While this isn’t quite as sensitive to heat changes as its copper exterior, the two metals still combine to excellent effect. Plus, this pan is durable enough to withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit—or a run through the dishwasher. BUY NOW: $129.95